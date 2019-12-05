Guns N’ Roses, DJ Khaled, More to Perform at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Guns N’ Roses, DJ Khaled and Friends, Da Baby, Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest next month, the company and the NFL announced today. Celebrating its second year, the three-night festival runs from Thursday, January 30th through Saturday, February 1st at Miami’s waterfront AmericanAirlines Arena.

The event will kick off Thursday night with a Welcome to Miami Showcase headlined by DJ Khaled and friends and also featuring Da Baby; Friday Night will feature Guns N’ Roses and Saturday’s Super Bowl Eve concert lineup will feature Maroon 5 and a special guest, although smart money says it won’t be Travis Scott, who appeared with the group during its controversial Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

In 2019, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest featured performances from Bruno Mars, Cardi B., Post Malone, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Ciara, Migos, T.I., Lil Jon, Young Jeezy and more.

“After a tremendously successful launch last year, we are thrilled to bring the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest back for its second year and to the city of Miami. The Music Fest is a revolutionary event that allows more fans, both of music and the NFL, to participate in Super Bowl events, while also offering activation opportunities for sponsors and a unique entertainment space for corporate clients,” said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. “None of this would be possible without the support of our fantastic partners at Anheuser-Busch, EA SPORTS and AmericanAirlines Arena. We look forward to kicking off another Super Bowl weekend and providing all fans with an exceptional Super Bowl experience.”

“We were so happy to bring an event like Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to the city of Atlanta last year and are looking forward to bringing another incredible show to Miami this year,” said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light. “Super Bowl Music Fest allows us to bring two of our brand’s biggest passion points – sports and music together in the same place. We are thrilled to bring another set of A-list artists for an even bigger show this year.”