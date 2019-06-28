×

Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Reportedly Self-Inflicted Knife Wound

Jem Aswad

Steven Adler Drummer Steven Adler waves during a performance after Guns N' Roses' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Adler took the stage in Cincinnati, to mark his first performance with the band fronted by Axl Rose in more than a quarter centuryMusic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, Cleveland, USA
CREDIT: Tony Dejak/AP/Shutterstock

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler reportedly has been hospitalized after a self-inflicted knife wound that some outlets are calling a possible suicide attempt, according to TMZ and People.  A rep for Adler, 54, did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that local authorities responded to a possible suicide call on Thursday shortly after 6:30 p.m. a Studio City, California, home.

“Officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency,” Lopez told Variety. “The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.” He did not confirm whether the subject was Adler.

The drummer joined Guns N’ Roses in 1985 and is a credited songwriter on their 1987 debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” which is one of the top-selling albums of all time and has sold an estimated 28 million copies. However, he missed several dates in 1987 due to a broken hand, and two years later, and fell into drug addiction during the group’s fast rise to superstardom. In 1989 he missed an appearance at the American Music Awards; it was later revealed that he was in a drug rehabilitation program. His troubles continued and he was finally fired from the band in 1990. He continued to struggle with substance abuse over the years and was arrested for heroin possession in 1995.

Over the years he has attempted to re-start his musical career, largely without success. He has made a few cameo appearances with Guns N’ Roses over the years; in 2018 his brother Jamie made an impassioned plea for the group to include him in its reunion tours.

Adler is currently working as an artist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

 

