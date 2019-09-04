Daniel Lanois, Neil Portnow Among Speakers at Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

The 5th annual Guild of Music Supervisors conference, titled “State of Music in Media,” announces its full program slate today. The confab is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Among the speakers are former Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow, producer Daniel Lanois (U2, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel), Rockstar Games’ Ivan Pavlovich (“Red Dead Redemption 2″) and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker,” “Chernobyl”).

The decade-old Guild (GMS) offers a networking opportunity for those working across music and visual media, including film, TV and gaming. Many music supervisors and industry decision makers are expected to attend. It also marks the first public function for new Guild president Joel C. High (pictured), whose credits include “Why Did I Get Married Too?” and “Little Britain.” Thomas Golubić, Emmy-nominated music supervisor for “Better Call Saul” and the outgoing president, will deliver the conference’s opening remarks.

Others on deck for Q&As and panel discussions include Harry Gregson-Williams (“The Martian,” “Shrek”), Bonnie Greenberg (“RGB”), Jen Malone (“Euphoria,” “Atlanta”), Joel Sill (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Flashdance” and Mary Ramos (“Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood,” “Django Unchained”). In addition, Lanois’ band will perform live at the nearby Ivar Theatre.

Ticket prices range from $99, for GMS members and students, to $399. See the full program schedule below and check the GMS Conference website for session locations.

10:00am – 10:15am

Conference Introduction

Speaker: Thomas Golubić

10:15am – 11:00am

Keynote Interview

Moderator: Thomas Golubić

Speaker: Neil Portnow

11:00am – 12:15pm

Music Clearance 101 – Nuts and Bolts

Speaker: Linda Osher

11:00am – 12:15pm

An A/V History of Music in Film

Presenters: Thomas Golubić & Steve Nalepa

11:00am – 12:15pm

A&R in the Age of Synch

Speakers: Jaime Kinelski, Jonathan Palmer, Katy Walaver, Ron Broitman

Moderator: Mara Kuge

11:00am – 12:15pm

Synch Negotiations: Love And War!

Moderator: John Houlihan

Speakers: Pat Woods, Samuel Diaz, Carter Armstrong

11:00am – 12:15pm

Tech Tools of the Trade

Speakers: Sean Mulligan, Josh Marcy

11:00am – 12:15pm

Euphoria (HBO)

Moderator: Julia Betley

Speakers: Sam Levinson, Jen Malone, additional speakers TBA

12:15pm – 1:30pm

Lunch Break

1:30pm – 2:45pm

Harry Gregson-Williams Presentation on Film Scoring

Moderator: BMI’s Doreen Ringer-Ross

Speakers: Harry Gregson-Williams

1:30pm – 2:45pm

Music Of The John Wick Series

Speakers: John Houlihan, Tyler Bates, Joel J. Richard, Kevin Edelman

1:30pm – 2:45pm

Final Mix Prep

Moderator: James Barth

Speakers: Anton Monsted, Jeff Cardoni, Joseph DeBeasi

1:30pm – 2:45pm

The Analytics Behind a Music Clearance – What Is Everyone’s Agenda?

Moderator: Linda Osher

Speakers: Denise Carver, Ana Ruiz

1:30pm – 2:45pm

Industry Economics 2019

Moderator: Kristina Benson

Speaker: Professor Jason E. Squire, Breena Loraine, Mike Turner

1:30pm – 2:45pm

Songs Written For Synch

Moderator: Mike Jansen

Speakers: Kasey Truman, Jocelyn Brown

Artist: MUNNYCAT

1:30pm – 2:45pm

The Evolution of the Movie Trailer

Presenter: Heather Kreamer

3:00pm – 4:15pm

Dub Stage Dynamics

Moderator: Larry Benjamin

Speakers: Jason Newman, Nick Forshager, Diane Mercer, Thomas Golubić

3:00pm – 4:15pm

Pushing the Product: Music Supervision for Marketing

Moderator: Rebecca Rienks

Speakers: Chase Casanova, Rochelle Holguin, Brenda Lee Lau, Angela Asistio

3:00pm – 4:15pm

The Art of Diplomacy – Industry Titans

Moderator: Joel C. High

Speakers: Joel Sill, Budd Carr, Evan Greenspan, Bonnie Greenberg

3:00pm – 4:15pm

History of Advertising

Speaker: Jocelyn Brown

4:30pm – 5:45pm

Discussion with composer Hildur Gudnadottir

Moderator: Thomas Golubić

4:30pm – 5:45pm

What’s the (Re) Use?

Moderator: David Quan

Speakers: tba

4:30pm – 5:45pm

The “Temp” Track: The Process Of Creating A Temporary Music Track

Moderator: Bonnie Greenberg

Speakers: Mary Ramos, Andrew Silver

4:30pm – 5:45pm

Life’s A Pitch: Hitting the Right Note on Creative Briefs

Moderator: Yvette Metoyer

Speakers: Aileen Valencia, Alison Sieh, Patrick Clancy

4:30pm – 5:45pm

Music Coordinator Takeover: Where To Begin

Moderator: Garrett McElver

Speakers: Leah Bublis, Conor Aspell, Scenery Samundra, Taylor Rowley

4:30pm – 5:45pm

These Are the People In Your Neighborhood: The Other Roles You’ll Meet

When You’re Music Supervising

Moderator: Jeffrey Gray

Speakers: Andrew Gross, Emoni Matthews, Sabrina Ment, Alison Dannenberg, Daryl G. Berg, Brett Anderson

5:45pm – 7:30pm

Dinner Break

7:30pm – 10:00pm

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Moderator: Thomas Golubić

Speakers: Daniel Lanois, Ivan Pavlovich (includes performance by Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun)