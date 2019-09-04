Daniel Lanois, Neil Portnow Among Speakers at Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

The 5th annual Guild of Music Supervisors conference, titled “State of Music in Media,” announces its full program slate today. The confab is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Among the speakers are former Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow, producer Daniel Lanois (U2, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel), Rockstar Games’ Ivan Pavlovich (“Red Dead Redemption 2″) and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker,” “Chernobyl”).
The decade-old Guild (GMS) offers a networking opportunity for those working across music and visual media, including film, TV and gaming. Many music supervisors and industry decision makers are expected to attend. It also marks the first public function for new Guild president Joel C. High (pictured), whose credits include “Why Did I Get Married Too?” and “Little Britain.” Thomas Golubić, Emmy-nominated music supervisor for “Better Call Saul” and the outgoing president, will deliver the conference’s opening remarks.
Others on deck for Q&As and panel discussions include Harry Gregson-Williams (“The Martian,” “Shrek”), Bonnie Greenberg (“RGB”), Jen Malone (“Euphoria,” “Atlanta”), Joel Sill (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Flashdance” and Mary Ramos (“Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood,” “Django Unchained”). In addition, Lanois’ band will perform live at the nearby Ivar Theatre.
Ticket prices range from $99, for GMS members and students, to $399. See the full program schedule below and check the GMS Conference website for session locations.
10:00am – 10:15am
Conference Introduction
Speaker: Thomas Golubić
10:15am – 11:00am
Keynote Interview
Moderator: Thomas Golubić
Speaker: Neil Portnow
11:00am – 12:15pm
Music Clearance 101 – Nuts and Bolts
Speaker: Linda Osher
11:00am – 12:15pm
An A/V History of Music in Film
Presenters: Thomas Golubić & Steve Nalepa
11:00am – 12:15pm
A&R in the Age of Synch
Speakers: Jaime Kinelski, Jonathan Palmer, Katy Walaver, Ron Broitman
Moderator: Mara Kuge
11:00am – 12:15pm
Synch Negotiations: Love And War!
Moderator: John Houlihan
Speakers: Pat Woods, Samuel Diaz, Carter Armstrong
11:00am – 12:15pm
Tech Tools of the Trade
Speakers: Sean Mulligan, Josh Marcy
11:00am – 12:15pm
Euphoria (HBO)
Moderator: Julia Betley
Speakers: Sam Levinson, Jen Malone, additional speakers TBA
12:15pm – 1:30pm
Lunch Break
1:30pm – 2:45pm
Harry Gregson-Williams Presentation on Film Scoring
Moderator: BMI’s Doreen Ringer-Ross
Speakers: Harry Gregson-Williams
1:30pm – 2:45pm
Music Of The John Wick Series
Speakers: John Houlihan, Tyler Bates, Joel J. Richard, Kevin Edelman
1:30pm – 2:45pm
Final Mix Prep
Moderator: James Barth
Speakers: Anton Monsted, Jeff Cardoni, Joseph DeBeasi
1:30pm – 2:45pm
The Analytics Behind a Music Clearance – What Is Everyone’s Agenda?
Moderator: Linda Osher
Speakers: Denise Carver, Ana Ruiz
1:30pm – 2:45pm
Industry Economics 2019
Moderator: Kristina Benson
Speaker: Professor Jason E. Squire, Breena Loraine, Mike Turner
1:30pm – 2:45pm
Songs Written For Synch
Moderator: Mike Jansen
Speakers: Kasey Truman, Jocelyn Brown
Artist: MUNNYCAT
1:30pm – 2:45pm
The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
Presenter: Heather Kreamer
3:00pm – 4:15pm
Dub Stage Dynamics
Moderator: Larry Benjamin
Speakers: Jason Newman, Nick Forshager, Diane Mercer, Thomas Golubić
3:00pm – 4:15pm
Pushing the Product: Music Supervision for Marketing
Moderator: Rebecca Rienks
Speakers: Chase Casanova, Rochelle Holguin, Brenda Lee Lau, Angela Asistio
3:00pm – 4:15pm
The Art of Diplomacy – Industry Titans
Moderator: Joel C. High
Speakers: Joel Sill, Budd Carr, Evan Greenspan, Bonnie Greenberg
3:00pm – 4:15pm
History of Advertising
Speaker: Jocelyn Brown
4:30pm – 5:45pm
Discussion with composer Hildur Gudnadottir
Moderator: Thomas Golubić
4:30pm – 5:45pm
What’s the (Re) Use?
Moderator: David Quan
Speakers: tba
4:30pm – 5:45pm
The “Temp” Track: The Process Of Creating A Temporary Music Track
Moderator: Bonnie Greenberg
Speakers: Mary Ramos, Andrew Silver
4:30pm – 5:45pm
Life’s A Pitch: Hitting the Right Note on Creative Briefs
Moderator: Yvette Metoyer
Speakers: Aileen Valencia, Alison Sieh, Patrick Clancy
4:30pm – 5:45pm
Music Coordinator Takeover: Where To Begin
Moderator: Garrett McElver
Speakers: Leah Bublis, Conor Aspell, Scenery Samundra, Taylor Rowley
4:30pm – 5:45pm
These Are the People In Your Neighborhood: The Other Roles You’ll Meet
When You’re Music Supervising
Moderator: Jeffrey Gray
Speakers: Andrew Gross, Emoni Matthews, Sabrina Ment, Alison Dannenberg, Daryl G. Berg, Brett Anderson
5:45pm – 7:30pm
Dinner Break
7:30pm – 10:00pm
The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Moderator: Thomas Golubić
Speakers: Daniel Lanois, Ivan Pavlovich (includes performance by Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun)