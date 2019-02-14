Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List

Follow Us on Twitter

“A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview here.)

See the full list of winners below.

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan – “A Star Is Born”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under 25 Million

Tom Wolfe and Manish Raval – “Green Book”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Margaret Yen and Alison Litton – “Vox Lux”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Milli on

Joe Rudge – “Eighth Grade”

Best Song/Recording Created for a Film

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Music Supervisors: Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan

Artists: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Songwriters: Stefani Germanotta, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Liz Gallacher – “Studio 54”

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Jennifer Pyken – “This Is Us” (NBC – Season 2)

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon – Season 1)

Best Music Supervision – Docuseries or Reality Television

Aminé Ramer – “Flint Town” (Netflix – Season 1)

Evyen Klean – “Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus” (Cinemax – Season 1)

Best Music Supervision – Television Limited Series or Movie

Susan Jacobs – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Lindsay Wolfington & Laura Webb – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)

Best Song/Recording Created for Television

“Juneteenth” from “Black – ish”

Music Supervisor: Gabe Hilfer

Artist: Cast of “Black – ish”

Songwriters: Aloe Blacc, Peter Saji, Derek Watkins, Faune Watkins, Hilton Wright

Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer

Jordan Silverberg (Transit) – “Spider – Man: Into the Spider – Verse” (Trailer 1)

Best Music Supervision in a Television Promo

Brian Murphy (BOND) – “Maniac” Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) – “Welcome Home” for Apple

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Composition)

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) – “Unlock” for Apple

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Ivan Pavlovich – “Red Dead Redemption 2” (Rockstar Games)