Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List

“A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview here.)
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan – “A Star Is Born”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under 25 Million
Tom Wolfe and Manish Raval – “Green Book”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Margaret Yen and Alison Litton – “Vox Lux”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Milli on
Joe Rudge – “Eighth Grade”
Best Song/Recording Created for a Film
“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Music Supervisors: Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan
Artists: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Songwriters: Stefani Germanotta, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Liz Gallacher – “Studio 54”
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Jennifer Pyken – “This Is Us” (NBC – Season 2)
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon – Season 1)
Best Music Supervision – Docuseries or Reality Television
Aminé Ramer – “Flint Town” (Netflix – Season 1)
Evyen Klean – “Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus” (Cinemax – Season 1)
Best Music Supervision – Television Limited Series or Movie
Susan Jacobs – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Lindsay Wolfington & Laura Webb – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)
Best Song/Recording Created for Television
“Juneteenth” from “Black – ish”
Music Supervisor: Gabe Hilfer
Artist: Cast of “Black – ish”
Songwriters: Aloe Blacc, Peter Saji, Derek Watkins, Faune Watkins, Hilton Wright
Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer
Jordan Silverberg (Transit) – “Spider – Man: Into the Spider – Verse” (Trailer 1)
Best Music Supervision in a Television Promo
Brian Murphy (BOND) – “Maniac” Official Trailer
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) – “Welcome Home” for Apple
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Composition)
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) – “Unlock” for Apple
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Ivan Pavlovich – “Red Dead Redemption 2” (Rockstar Games)