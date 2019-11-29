Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Listen)

The march to Grimes’ first album in more than four years continues with a lush and haunting new song called “My Name Is Dark.” The track, the fourth she’s released in the past few months, is from her forthcoming full-length “Miss Anthropocene.” The song was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes.

The 10-track “Miss Anthropocene” is due on Feb. 21 on 4AD. Grimes has already released “We Appreciate Power” which apparently will not be included on standard editions of the album, along with “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” and “Violence” (featuring i_o), which will.

The songs come just weeks after Grimes’ manager, Lauren Valencia of Roc Nation, died after a battle with cancer. Grimes weighed in with an emotional Instagram post: “I loved you. Boy, did I love you. Life is beautiful, but we are not entitled to it. Cancer has no intention. It’s just life and death. So I don’t need to cry for you anymore. I think the gods just wanted you back.

“Godspeed, bitch,” Grimes continued. “I hope ur trolling in heaven. For the last seven years, you were the best manager a girl could ask for. I’m glad I saw the world with you (minus Brazil godamit haha.) Always did the right thing, even when you thought no-one was watching. I see you. Looking out for shooting stars. RIP.”