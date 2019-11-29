×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The march to Grimes’ first album in more than four years continues with a lush and haunting new song called “My Name Is Dark.” The track, the fourth she’s released in the past few months, is from her forthcoming full-length “Miss Anthropocene.” The song was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes.

The 10-track “Miss Anthropocene” is due on Feb. 21 on 4AD. Grimes has already released “We Appreciate Power” which apparently will not be included on standard editions of the album, along with “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” and “Violence” (featuring i_o), which will.

The songs come just weeks after Grimes’ manager, Lauren Valencia of Roc Nation, died after a battle with cancer. Grimes weighed in with an emotional Instagram post: “I loved you. Boy, did I love you. Life is beautiful, but we are not entitled to it. Cancer has no intention. It’s just life and death. So I don’t need to cry for you anymore. I think the gods just wanted you back.

“Godspeed, bitch,” Grimes continued. “I hope ur trolling in heaven. For the last seven years, you were the best manager a girl could ask for. I’m glad I saw the world with you (minus Brazil godamit haha.) Always did the right thing, even when you thought no-one was watching. I see you. Looking out for shooting stars. RIP.”

 

 

More Music

  • Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My

    Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Listen)

    The march to Grimes’ first album in more than four years continues with a lush and haunting new song called “My Name Is Dark.” The track, the fourth she’s released in the past few months, is from her forthcoming full-length “Miss Anthropocene.” The song was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes. The 10-track “Miss [...]

  • K-pop singer Jung Joon-young arrives to

    K-Pop Stars Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon Sentenced to Prison for Rape

    Korean pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were handed prison terms Friday for raping women on two separate occasions in 2016. Both cases emerged from the so-called Burning Sun scandal that was uncovered earlier this year. Singer-songwriter Jung was given a six-year sentence for drugging a woman and raping her while she was unconscious. [...]

  • The Weeknd Drops Another New Song,

    The Weeknd Drops Another New Song, ‘Blinding Lights,’ Appears on Colbert Next Week

    Just three days after he dropped his new single “Heartless,” The Weeknd followed with another early Friday morning. This one’s called “Blinding Lights” and it follows in the early ‘80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenched synthesizers, and is much more upbeat than the songs on last year’s EP “My Dear [...]

  • Record Store Day Black Friday

    Record Store Day Black Friday 2019: What to Hunt Down, from Lizzo to U2

    It almost seems wrong to call this semi-annual installment of Record Store Day the Black Friday edition, since so many of the 182 official releases are on colored vinyl or picture disc, it’s really more like Blue, Pink, Green, Purple and Yellow Friday. But if you try, really try, you might find some actual black [...]

  • Queen and Slim

    'Queen & Slim's' Eclectic Mix of Music Helps Tell the Tale of a Couple on the Run

    “Queen & Slim,” which hit theaters Nov. 27, begins with a bang, when Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) shoot a police officer in self-defense and go on the run. Slim thinks his action will be justified in court, but Queen, a young prosecutor, knows better.  Directed by two-time Grammy winner Melina Matsoukas and [...]

  • Judy Collins Variety Feature Grammy Nomination

    Judy Collins Gets Suite on 'Winter Stories,' a Not So Christmas-y Seasonal Album

    You may have a pretty clear idea of what a Judy Collins album titled “Winter Stories” would be. The clear-voiced Collins singing of comfort and warmth by the hearth of her long-time Colorado home. That sort of stuff. Or not. The opening, tone-setting song on “Winter Stories,” a collaboration with Norwegian singer Jonas Fjeld and the North [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad