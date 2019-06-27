×

Greyson Chance, ‘Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda Sign Major Label Deals

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greyson Chance -Gabby Barrett Alejandro Aranda
CREDIT: Hollywood Records; TAYLOR KELLY; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Two “American Idol” alumni — Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda — as well as viral star Greyson Chance all announced new major label recording contracts this week.

Barrett, who finished in third place of the first season of the rebooted ABC version of “Idol,” has joined the roster of Warner Music Nashville. The singer had previously let the cat out of the bag during this season of “Idol,” when she returned to the stage to perform her single, “I Hope,” which hit No. 1 on the Radio Disney top 50 in April. The Pennsylvania native was recently tapped as a “Highway Find” artist on the Sirius XM channel, The Highway, with “I Hope” taking the top position on the channel’s top 30 list. She is currently in the studio with Grammy-nominated producer Ross Copperman working on her debut release. Barrett is represented by Red Light Management and William Morris Endeavor.

Season 2 reboot runner-up Aranda has signed with Hollywood Records, alongside 2019 winner Laine Hardy and 2018 champ Maddie Poppe. In celebration of the news, Aranda announced that he is hitting the road for a 28-date trek under the name of his Twitter and Instagram handle, Scarypoolparty, kicking off  Oct. 10 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif. The fan favorite is also currently in the studio working on new music and is set to drop a new single produced by Twin Shadow on Friday (June 28), his first for the label. Also on his dance card: Aranda will appear with the rest of the “Idol” top 10 at Seattle’s Museum of Flight on July 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Aranda is managed by Red Light and repped by UTA.

Related

Chance announced a new deal with Arista today (June 26) on Instagram. He was previously signed to Ellen Degeneres’ eleveneleven label after his 2010 cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” performed at a school talent show, went viral on YouTube and caught the daytime talk show host’s attention. Chance released two EPs and a full-length album distributed through Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

Said Chance in revealing his new deal: “When I was 15, I was dropped by my first record label. … it was the most isolated I have ever felt in my life. Suddenly the future I dreamed of in music seemed insurmountable and impossible. I remember pleading myself to keep on fighting. I did.”

Arista is a subsidiary of Sony Music and headed by president and CEO David Massey.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • Greyson Chance -Gabby Barrett Alejandro Aranda

    Greyson Chance, 'Idol' Alums Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda Sign Major Label Deals

    Two “American Idol” alumni — Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda — as well as viral star Greyson Chance all announced new major label recording contracts this week. Barrett, who finished in third place of the first season of the rebooted ABC version of “Idol,” has joined the roster of Warner Music Nashville. The singer had [...]

  • amazon-studios

    YouTube Head of Scripted Jon Wax in Talks to Join Amazon Studios

    YouTube’s head of scripted programming, Jon Wax, is in talks to join Amazon Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the matter. Wax is said to be in discussions for head of genre programming at Amazon, a position held by Sharon Tal Yguado until recently. Variety reported on her exit in early May. The [...]

  • ARE YOU THE ONE SEASON 8

    MTV's 'Are You The One?' Shifts to Sexually Fluid Contestants for New Season

    MTV’s dating reality show “Are You The One?” is addressing changing attitudes regarding sexuality and gender identity by featuring sexually fluid contestants on the show’s eighth season, which bows June 27. The shift from the show’s past focus on heterosexual relationships is part of the larger effort at MTV to be relevant to younger viewers [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Amazon Drops 'Carnival

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Drops 'Carnival Row' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Amazon drops the first official trailer for “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. DATES August 1 will see the premiere of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” which follows divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa as they figure out their relationship as co-parents and business partners. In the 18-episode season, the [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    What 'The Office' Shifting Platforms Means for Netflix (Column)

    The most important television show of this unusual moment may just be one whose last new episode aired in 2013. “The Office” was, in its first life in the U.S., a beloved workplace comedy (based on a British series) that ran for nine seasons on NBC. In its protracted afterlife, though, it was known to [...]

  • Adam Scott Calls Out Mitch McConnell's

    Adam Scott Calls Out Mitch McConnell's Social Media Team for Using His Image on Twitter

    Adam Scott took to social media on Wednesday to tell Mitch McConnell’s reps not to use his image after the politician’s social media team tweeted a “Parks and Recreation” gif featuring Scott. “Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning [and] [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad