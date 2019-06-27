Greyson Chance, ‘Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda Sign Major Label Deals

Two “American Idol” alumni — Gabby Barrett and Alejandro Aranda — as well as viral star Greyson Chance all announced new major label recording contracts this week.

Barrett, who finished in third place of the first season of the rebooted ABC version of “Idol,” has joined the roster of Warner Music Nashville. The singer had previously let the cat out of the bag during this season of “Idol,” when she returned to the stage to perform her single, “I Hope,” which hit No. 1 on the Radio Disney top 50 in April. The Pennsylvania native was recently tapped as a “Highway Find” artist on the Sirius XM channel, The Highway, with “I Hope” taking the top position on the channel’s top 30 list. She is currently in the studio with Grammy-nominated producer Ross Copperman working on her debut release. Barrett is represented by Red Light Management and William Morris Endeavor.

Season 2 reboot runner-up Aranda has signed with Hollywood Records, alongside 2019 winner Laine Hardy and 2018 champ Maddie Poppe. In celebration of the news, Aranda announced that he is hitting the road for a 28-date trek under the name of his Twitter and Instagram handle, Scarypoolparty, kicking off Oct. 10 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif. The fan favorite is also currently in the studio working on new music and is set to drop a new single produced by Twin Shadow on Friday (June 28), his first for the label. Also on his dance card: Aranda will appear with the rest of the “Idol” top 10 at Seattle’s Museum of Flight on July 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Aranda is managed by Red Light and repped by UTA.

Chance announced a new deal with Arista today (June 26) on Instagram. He was previously signed to Ellen Degeneres’ eleveneleven label after his 2010 cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” performed at a school talent show, went viral on YouTube and caught the daytime talk show host’s attention. Chance released two EPs and a full-length album distributed through Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

Said Chance in revealing his new deal: “When I was 15, I was dropped by my first record label. … it was the most isolated I have ever felt in my life. Suddenly the future I dreamed of in music seemed insurmountable and impossible. I remember pleading myself to keep on fighting. I did.”

Arista is a subsidiary of Sony Music and headed by president and CEO David Massey.