Greta Van Fleet Put Spotlight on Solos at Asbury Park Tour Stop

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet brought their “March of the Peaceful Army” tour to the Jersey Shore on Saturday night, performing at the legendary Asbury Park venue the Stone Pony’s Summer Stage.

The band packed the outdoor venue on a moonlit, summer-seeming night in what staffers said was the series’ fastest-selling concert to date, with even more fans trying to sneak a peek from the parking lot, surrounding rooftop bars, and the boardwalk.

The quartet — 22-year-old twin brothers Josh (vocals) and Jake Kiszka (guitar), younger brother/bassist Sam and drummer Danny Wagner — has ridden to fame and/or infamy by plying a retro sound very reminiscent of Led Zeppelin. But the crowd on this night was generally young, and even more remarkably, spent little time filming the group on their phones , although between their rock-star moves and some popping lights and pyro, there was plenty to look at.

But perhaps what Greta Van Fleet does best is keep alive another age-old rock band tradition: instrument solos. The fireworks started almost immediately with the set opener “When the Curtain Falls,” which came complete with a mini-bass solo while pyro went off at the sides of the stage. Later in the set, Josh led the audience in a wordless singalong during “Flower Power” while his brother played a Duane Allman-influenced solo, and Wagner took off on a solo of his own during the closing “Safari Song.” Yet arguably the greatest solo of the night belonged to Josh’s outfit, a wild combination including red leather pants and moccasins that was a work of art in itself.

The group is on tour for most of the year, crossing the States before heading to Europe and Australia over the summer before launching a full-scale North American fall tour on Sept. 21.