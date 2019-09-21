Greg Silverman’s Stampede, School of Rock Team for Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Former president of Warner Bros. Pictures Greg Silverman is partnering with School of Rock through his content creation company Stampede. The collaboration with the music school will create exclusive content, starting with the development of an unscripted series.

School of Rock operates a network of performance-based education franchises that offer students of all ages guidance and instruction as they aim for successful careers in entertainment. Past graduates have gone on to Broadway, “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

Said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock: “The magic of a School of Rock music education is that technique and theory is best honed on real stages with other players. We have curated a passionate community of instructors, staff and franchise owners. Stampede has enormous zeal for our purpose and our people. Together we will build a new global stage upon which our young artists can flourish.”

Stampede’s Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar negotiated the series; it will be overseen by Jay Judah, Stampede’s head of Alternative.

This premium unscripted series is just one of the projects Stampede announced. Earlier this year, Stampede announced “Newsflash,” a story about the CBS newsman Walter Cronkite.

Silverman, Founder and CEO of Stampede, has extensive experience working with box office hits, having overseen “The Dark Knight” franchise as well as the “Hangover” franchise. The company’s current lead investor is Gideon Yu, the former CFO of Facebook and YouTube.