Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer to Hit Stadiums as Triple Bill in Summer 2020

By

Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong American Music Awards
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will be hitting the road as a triple bill in a summer 2020 tour that’s being booked into major ballparks, including L.A.’s Dodger Stadium July 25 and New York’s City Field August 22. The “Hella Mega Tour” kicks off with a European leg beginning June 13 in Paris.

On Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Tuesday, the singers for all three bands discussed the joint tour, with Billie Joe Armstrong saying “it’s kind of a Green Day idea … to do something that was like a throwback to the Monsters of Rock Tour,” referring to a decades-old hard rock mega-bill.

All three acts are affiliated with Crush Music.

To celebrate, the three bands will perform a special show at the Whisky in West Hollywood tonight. They’re also simultaneously releasing new singles, which they’ll perform on sequential nights on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” next week, although the forthcoming albums these albums front will roll out in a more staggered way.

As if three co-headliners aren’t enough, the tour will also feature a fourth band, the Interrupters, as opening act.

In offering Kimmel’s show first crack at performances of the new singles, Weezer will take the stage first Tuesday night, performing their new single “The End of the Game,” from an album, “Van Weezer,” that’s expected to be released in May. Fall Out Boy will perform on the talk show Wednesday, showcase their  single “Dear Future Self (Hands Up),” the recorded version of which features Wyclef Jean, and which will appear on their upcoming “Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two,” a collection that’s out NOv. 15. Finally, recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day will perform “Father of All…,” the first single from an album of the same name that’s slated for Feb. 7. (The title is shortened from a longer, more profane name seen on the album cover art, already up for pre-order.)

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PST at Ticketmaster.com. American Express members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PST.

View dates below:

Saturday, June 13 PARIS, FRANCE La Defense Arena
Sunday, June 14 GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS Stadspark
Wednesday, June 17 ANTWERP, BELGIUM Sportpaleis
Sunday, June 21 VIENNA, AUSTRIA Ernst Happel Stadium
Wednesday, June 24 GLASGOW, SCOTLAND Bellahouston Park
Friday, June 26 LONDON, ENGLAND London Stadium
Saturday, June 27 HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND The John Smith’s Stadium
Monday, June 29 DUBLIN, IRELAND RDS Arena

North American Dates:

 

DATE

 CITY VENUE
Friday, July 17 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park
Tuesday, July 21 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park
Friday, July 24 SAN DIEGO, CA Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium
Tuesday, July 28 COMMERCE CITY, CO DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
Friday, July 31 ARLINGTON, TX GLOBE LIFE FIELD
Saturday, August 1 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park
Wednesday, August 5 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, August 6 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Saturday, August 8 ATLANTA, GA SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field
Thursday, August 13 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field
Saturday, August 15 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Sunday, August 16 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Wednesday, August 19 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park
Friday, August 21 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park
Saturday, August 22 NEW YORK, NY Citi Field
Monday, August 24 TORONTO, ON Rogers Centre
Thursday, August 27 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park
Saturday, August 29 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizens Bank Park

