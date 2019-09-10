Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer to Hit Stadiums as Triple Bill in Summer 2020

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will be hitting the road as a triple bill in a summer 2020 tour that’s being booked into major ballparks, including L.A.’s Dodger Stadium July 25 and New York’s City Field August 22. The “Hella Mega Tour” kicks off with a European leg beginning June 13 in Paris.
On Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Tuesday, the singers for all three bands discussed the joint tour, with Billie Joe Armstrong saying “it’s kind of a Green Day idea … to do something that was like a throwback to the Monsters of Rock Tour,” referring to a decades-old hard rock mega-bill.
All three acts are affiliated with Crush Music.
To celebrate, the three bands will perform a special show at the Whisky in West Hollywood tonight. They’re also simultaneously releasing new singles, which they’ll perform on sequential nights on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” next week, although the forthcoming albums these albums front will roll out in a more staggered way.
As if three co-headliners aren’t enough, the tour will also feature a fourth band, the Interrupters, as opening act.
In offering Kimmel’s show first crack at performances of the new singles, Weezer will take the stage first Tuesday night, performing their new single “The End of the Game,” from an album, “Van Weezer,” that’s expected to be released in May. Fall Out Boy will perform on the talk show Wednesday, showcase their single “Dear Future Self (Hands Up),” the recorded version of which features Wyclef Jean, and which will appear on their upcoming “Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two,” a collection that’s out NOv. 15. Finally, recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day will perform “Father of All…,” the first single from an album of the same name that’s slated for Feb. 7. (The title is shortened from a longer, more profane name seen on the album cover art, already up for pre-order.)
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PST at Ticketmaster.com. American Express members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PST.
View dates below:
|Saturday, June 13
|PARIS, FRANCE
|La Defense Arena
|Sunday, June 14
|GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS
|Stadspark
|Wednesday, June 17
|ANTWERP, BELGIUM
|Sportpaleis
|Sunday, June 21
|VIENNA, AUSTRIA
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Wednesday, June 24
|GLASGOW, SCOTLAND
|Bellahouston Park
|Friday, June 26
|LONDON, ENGLAND
|London Stadium
|Saturday, June 27
|HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND
|The John Smith’s Stadium
|Monday, June 29
|DUBLIN, IRELAND
|RDS Arena
North American Dates:
|
DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, July 17
|SEATTLE, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|Tuesday, July 21
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|Oracle Park
|Friday, July 24
|SAN DIEGO, CA
|Petco Park
|Saturday, July 25
|LOS ANGELES, CA
|Dodger Stadium
|Tuesday, July 28
|COMMERCE CITY, CO
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
|Friday, July 31
|ARLINGTON, TX
|GLOBE LIFE FIELD
|Saturday, August 1
|HOUSTON, TX
|Minute Maid Park
|Wednesday, August 5
|MIAMI, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Thursday, August 6
|JACKSONVILLE, FL
|TIAA Bank Field
|Saturday, August 8
|ATLANTA, GA
|SunTrust Park
|Tuesday, August 11
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN
|Target Field
|Thursday, August 13
|CHICAGO, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Saturday, August 15
|PITTSBURGH, PA
|PNC Park
|Sunday, August 16
|HERSHEY, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Wednesday, August 19
|DETROIT, MI
|Comerica Park
|Friday, August 21
|WASHINGTON, DC
|Nationals Park
|Saturday, August 22
|NEW YORK, NY
|Citi Field
|Monday, August 24
|TORONTO, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Thursday, August 27
|BOSTON, MA
|Fenway Park
|Saturday, August 29
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|Citizens Bank Park