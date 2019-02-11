From Kacey Musgraves to Cardi B, Here’s Where to Stream Grammy-Winning Albums

Some of Sunday night’s big Grammy winners are still reaping the rewards less than 24 hours later. Winning artists and their albums typically see a sizable sales bump in the days immediately following the show, and as of press time, “Album of the Year” winner Kacey Musgraves was sitting at No. 1 on the iTunes chart with “Golden Hour,” followed by pop vocal album winner, Ariana Grande at No. 2 (though Grande is represented on the chart by her latest album, “thank u, next”).

Best Americana album winner, Brandi Carlile, follows on the chart at No. 3, while the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, H.E.R.’s self-titled EP and Post Malone’s “beerbong & bentleys” also make a jump back into the iTunes top 10.

Over on the Amazon charts, Carlile’s “By The Way, I Forgive You” and Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” occupy the top two slots on the Amazon best-sellers list. Musgraves makes the list again at #6 with the vinyl version of “Golden Hour,” which has been marked down to $20 with a special promotional offer (get it here).

Fueled by her electrifying performance and her monumental rap album win, Cardi B also makes a return to the charts, with her album, “Invasion of Privacy,” which first came out last April. Cardi’s sales are helped by a recently released double vinyl version of the album, which is currently holding at No. 1 on the Amazon rap and hip-hop best-sellers list.

Here’s a look at some of the big album winners from the 2019 Grammy Awards. Follow the links to stream, download or purchase the winning albums. Amazon is also currently offering a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music, which gets you unlimited streams and commercial-free access to more than 50 million songs. See the deal here.

Album Of The Year:

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“My Way” — Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Everything Is Love” — The Carters

Best R&B Album:

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

Best Rap Album:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

Best Country Album:

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“Woman Worldwide” — Justice

Best Rock Album:

“From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Colors” — Beck

Best Gospel Album:

“Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

“Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle

Best Americana Album:

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

“The Greatest Showman” — (Various Artists)

The sales bump applies to many of the songs performed on the Grammys telecast as well. On the iTunes singles chart, Carlile’s “The Joke” has moved up to No. 2, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” now sits at No. 3 and Musgraves’ “Rainbow” is at No. 5. Country duo Dan + Shay, who performed their smash single, “Tequila,” on the show, sees the song sitting at No. 6, while Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” two songs that were released months ago (with “Havana” originally released in 2017), both make a return to the top 20. See the full iTunes singles chart here.

