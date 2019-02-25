Recording Academy CMO Evan Greene Stepping Down

Evan Greene, chief marketing officer at the Recording Academy since 2003, will be stepping down from his post to “partner on the launch of a new boutique marketing consultancy focusing on the intersection of music, sports and entertainment,” according to an announcement, which says details about his new venture will be forthcoming.

Greene established the Academy’s first marketing department, building partnerships and launching the organization’s first modern branding campaign, global licensing program and Grammy-branded concert events, among other accomplishments. His efforts helped bring the Academy and the Grammys consistent recognition via awards at the Clios and Cannes Lions.

“Over 15 years ago, Evan was chosen to build and lead the Recording Academy’s first-ever marketing department, and throughout his tenure, his work has fundamentally repositioned not only the iconic Grammy brand, but also the Recording Academy brand,” said outgoing Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow. “Having established the Academy’s marketing strategy, he has been instrumental in re-shaping the organization from a marketing and brand perspective, and his impact will be felt for many years.”

The announcement comes two weeks after the Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.