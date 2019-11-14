×
Alicia Keys Will Return as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

Erin Nyren

Alicia Keys23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Press Room, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019Wearing Stella McCartney
Alicia Keys will return as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Keys hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019. She will become the third woman and the first female music star to host the show twice. Keys has won 15 Grammy awards and is second only to Paul Simon as the Grammys host with the most trophies.

The 2020 Grammys will be the last to be overseen by longtime producer Ken Ehrlich, with “Late Late Show With James Corden” executive producer Ben Winston set to take over the awards show for its 63rd round.

The 62nd edition of the show will air live on CBS on Jan. 26.

Keys was announced today as a performer at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, along with Miguel, Beto Cuevas, Residente, Calibre 50 and Prince Royce, among others. Presenters include Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofia Carson and Emilio Estefan. A special moment with Thalia is also on the agenda.

During the 2019 Grammy Awards, Keys sang a medley of songs that she wished she’d written, beginning with Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.” She played on two grand pianos, one black, one white, sitting between them on a stool. “I wanna welcome you to Club Keys,” she said.
“I’ve been thinking so much about the people and the music that have inspired me, and I want to give a shout out to Hazel Scott because I always wanted to play two pianos. You know those songs that live inside of you and live inside of me, and you just love it so much, because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it. That’s how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote ’em.”

 

    Alicia Keys Will Return as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

