×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grammys 2019: Women Rule With Major Wins, Performances

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B Grammys
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Grammy Awards proudly positioned 2019 as the Year of the Woman, but in the end, after more than 140 trophies were handed out, did parity pan out? In terms of the final female count on stage, it was no contest. Between the opening surprise of Michelle Obama, Kacey Musgraves (who performed twice), Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, and the all-star tribute to Dolly Parton, which featured Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, and Little Big Town, among others, the first hour of the broadcast was a celebration of the female voice, if ever there was one. The proof was in Monae’s “Pynk” appeal: “Let the vagina have a monologue.”

In fact, when all was said and sung (there were 17 performances in three-plus hours), only four male acts — Post Malone with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dan and Shay, Shawn Mendes, and Smokey Robinson — performed during the telecast. At 23% of the participating artists, that put the men nearer to the statistic most working women face, but they still way outnumber the number of female professionals working in the industry, particularly on the creative side.

Did the Recording Academy overcompensate for its tone-deaf declaration last year — that women need to “step up” in order to find more visibility at events like the Grammys? If the organization did, no one is complaining. More of a head-scratcher are some of the song choices made by performers, in collaboration with the show’s producers.

Related

Ariana Grande was the most talked-about artist heading in to the show and that was because she wasn’t there. The kerfuffle with producers was over what songs she was being pressured to perform — her smash single “7 Rings” was ruled out initially — yet that didn’t seem to be an issue with Cardi B, who played her latest “Money,” nor was it with Travis Scott, who steered clear of “Sicko Mode” despite the surprise presence of Drake in the house.

And was there justice in a win for Drake for best rap song? Or Musgraves for best country album? Or H.E.R. for best R&B album? No doubt. Drake is about as consistent a success story as any we’ve seen in modern music history, and Musgraves, neglected by country radio, has been embraced by people all over the world who likely wouldn’t call themselves country fans. And H.E.R. takes vocal and musical innovation to new heights.

Similarly, it seemed the deserving won during the pre-telecast, which was held before the main event across the street from Staples Center at the Microsoft Theater. There, Brandi Carlile cleaned up with three back-to-back wins, for best American roots performance and song (for “The Joke”), as well as best Americana album for “By the Way, I Forgive You.” In addition, Tori Kelly took home best gospel album, Lauren Daigle won for contemporary Christian music album, and Musgraves took home best country solo performance. The admirable big band album “American Dreamers (Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom),” which featured an ensemble of DACA recipients, picked up all three of the awards it was nominated for.

But trophies aside, the main event was the live music, chief among them show-stopping numbers by Carlile (“The Joke”), Lady Gaga (“Shallow”), and H.E.R. (“Hard Place”). Indeed, the girls’ performances featured colorful, elaborate productions with dancers and sets and energy. The guys, not so much.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More TV

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Grammys 2019: Women Rule With Major Wins, Performances

    The Grammy Awards proudly positioned 2019 as the Year of the Woman, but in the end, after more than 140 trophies were handed out, did parity pan out? In terms of the final female count on stage, it was no contest. Between the opening surprise of Michelle Obama, Kacey Musgraves (who performed twice), Janelle Monae, [...]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Whispers Grow Louder in Midseason Premiere

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 9 midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead,” titled “Adaptation.” The midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead” picks up immediately where the midseason finale left off, with Jesus (Tom Payne) lying dead after the group’s first encounter with The Whisperers. The rest of [...]

  • Drake Ends Beef With Awards Shows,

    Drake Makes Surprise Grammy Appearance, Gets Cut Off Mid-Speech

    Normally, someone merely showing up to accept a trophy he’s earned doesn’t count as the shock of the night at any awards show. So give Drake credit for having the cachet to pull off the biggest surprise of the Grammys Sunday night just by actually appearing to pick up his trophy for best rap song [...]

  • Kelly Souders, Paul James, Topher Grace,

    5 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 13

    As the cable portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour continued, A&E looked ahead about a year to the next season of “Knightfall,” while Epix brought two big dramas set to premiere in the summer of 2019: “Pennyworth,” based on DC Comics characters, and the Ben Kingsley starrer “Perpetual Grace, Ltd.” Lifetime brought together [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande, a No-Show, Wins First-Ever Grammy Award

    Ariana Grande, who is sitting out this year’s Grammy Awards following a disagreement with producers over which songs would be featured during her performance, has picked up her first ever Grammy, for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener.” The Recording Academy accepted the award on her behalf. Grande was up in a second category, for pop [...]

  • The Right Stuff

    Nat Geo Orders Adaptation of Tom Wolfe's 'The Right Stuff' to Series

    National Geographic, in partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, has greenlit to series an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book “The Right Stuff,” which recounts the early days of the U.S. space program and its astronauts. Using Wolfe’s book as a jumping-off point, the first season begins in 1958, the [...]

  • Howie Mandel Just for Laughs

    'Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things' Renewed at Nat Geo Wild

    Nat Geo Wild has renewed “Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things,” the network announced Sunday. “We have packed even more hilarious, heartwarming and surprising animal clips into this exciting new season,” said Mandel. “As an animal lover, I am thrilled to team up with Nat Geo Wild for more of ‘Animals Doing Things,’ because there’s nothing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad