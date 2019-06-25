×

Grammy Nomination Announcements Bumped Up to Nov. 20

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grammy Awards 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

In accordance with the entire schedule for the Grammys being bumped up to avoid a conflict with the Oscars in 2020, a date has been set for the announcement of the nominees later this year: Nov. 20. That’s 17 days ahead of the Dec. 7 date when the previous slate of Grammy nominations was released last year.

The Grammy telecast was previously announced as taking place on January 26, 2020. That adjustment was made after the Academy Awards moved up their schedule and planted their flag for Sunday, February 9 — the same date that the Grammys would have otherwise fallen on. “Music’s biggest night” had to blink when the movies’ biggest night played a game of chicken.

All these shifts have most events on the upcoming Grammy calendar falling 14-17 days earlier than they did last winter. There’s one area where there’s a more significant shift, though. The actual eligibility period for music releases is being shortened not by two weeks but a full month, ending on August 31 of this year instead of the traditional last day of September. That means that, thanks to the Oscars, Recording Academy members will be considering just 11 months’ worth of releases instead of 12.

Related

Anyone wishing to submit releases has to get started thinking about it sooner than the end of August. The online entry access periods have been set for June 24-July 8 and July 17-August 2. The first round of voting on potential nominees will take place Sept. 25-Oct. 10.

After the nominations are announced Nov. 20, final voting for the awards will take place Dec. 9 through Jan. 3. Not every Recording Academy Member is excited about the almost exact overlap between the voting period and the height of the holiday season. It could have been worse, though. That Jan. 3 voting cutoff is only one week earlier than the Jan. 10 cutoff this last time, suggesting an accommodation for the holidays — because if they’d bumped that up a full two weeks or more like everything else, the end of voting would have occurred between Christmas and New Year’s. Come January, Deloitte will just have to count a lot faster.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • The Raconteurs - Jack White seen

    Jack White on Whether It Will Take Another 10 Years to Make the Next Ranconteurs Album

    The Raconteurs came to iHeartRadio’s theater in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood Monday night for a record release party for their first album in a decade, “Help Us Stranger” — and, during a Q&A that came during a performance intermission, faced questions about whether they intend to get back on a more regular studio timetable. [...]

  • Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week

    Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week Crowd With Hit-Packed Show at Apollo Theater

    “It’s been a decade since I played to an audience this size,” Lady Gaga said, in one of many look-how-far-I’ve-come moments during this invite-only hometown concert. “I went from playing for 30 people to 300 people to fifteen hundred people,” she continued, adding on even more zeroes before concluding, “and that’s down to one thing: [...]

  • Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Announces Debut

    Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Announces Debut Solo Album, Fall Tour

    It’s been a long wait for new music from Alabama Shakes, whose second release, “Sound & Color,” debuted at No. 1 in 2015 and went on to win multiple Grammys and be nominated for album of the year. But while the group itself has been dormant of late, its singer/songwriter, Brittany Howard, has been busy [...]

  • Lil Nas X arrives at the

    Lil Nas X, Young Thug, Jamie XX Highlight Adult Swim Festival Lineup

    The second annual Adult Swim Festival is set to take place on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium. Music acts on the bill include Lil Nas X (pictured), Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Dethklok, Captain Murphy and Tierra Whack, among many others. Additional offerings include comedy [...]

  • Katy Perry clock ticking

    Looking for a Summer Hit? Put a Ticking Clock in Your Song, Plus Other Pop Signifiers

    With the summer officially under way, it’s time to ponder what stands the best chance of becoming that anthem blasting out of car radios, dominating streaming playlists and capturing earbuds coast-to-coast as the weather heats up. According to Hit Songs Deconstructed’s David Penn, who founded the music data and analytics company in 2011 with his [...]

  • Rihanna at the BET Awards, Show,

    Rihanna's 2019 Album: Everything We Know So Far About 'R9'

    Rihanna clearly hasn’t spent all her time “day drinking” lately. There was a method behind the madness of seeing her in seemingly carefree mode as she downed shots with Seth Myers last week on late-night TV. She was in full promotion mode — but for the Fenty fashion line, a new designer label she’s launching [...]

  • James Blake

    James Blake Signs Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

    James Blake has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, and Maria Egan, president and head of creative, announced the signing for future works. Already a Grammy winner earlier this year (for “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future, from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad