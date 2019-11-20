Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Dominate 2020 Nominations

There’s a new class in town at the Grammys, as three newcomers — Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — are the top nominees for the 2020 awards, with eight, six and six nods, respectively.

Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell are next with five (making 11 total noms for Eilish’s family), while eight artists, including Beyonce, J. Cole, Yola and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, have four. The main categories — Album, Song and Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — which were expanded from four to eight for last year’s awards, are listed below. View the complete list here.

Surprises include two nods each for veteran indie act Bon Iver, alt-pop singer Lana Del Rey and R&B artist H.E.R. in the main categories, and although Taylor Swift is up for three awards, including Song of the Year for “Lover,” the album of the same name did not get an Album of the Year nod — although newcomer Lil Nas X’s “7” EP did. Also, indie acts Black Pumas, Tank and the Bangas and Yola scored Best New Artist nominations.

“I am in complete awe of the inspiring nominees who have poured their hearts and souls into their craft, and in turn, have provided fans worldwide a year of music that changed us, stirred our emotions and inspired us to do more,” said new Grammy chief Deborah Dugan. “Today’s announcement reflects a new era for the Recording Academy — an army of engaged members that welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise. It’s shaping up to be a year of firsts, and I can promise that the 62nd Grammy Awards will pack the same punch as this year’s nominees. I am proud to march forward alongside our members and nominated artists.”

The nominees are selected by special industry committees, and the awards are voted on by “the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers,” according to the announcement.

This year’s nominees were selected from more than 21,000 submissions across 84 categories for an eligibility period spanning Oct. 1, 2018 – Aug. 31, 2019, which reflects this year’s earlier-than-usual show date.

The Recording Academy will present the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/5–8:30 p.m. PT. The final round of Grammy voting takes place from Dec. 9, 2019–Jan. 3, 2020.

Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola