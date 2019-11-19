×
How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards Nominations

Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

With the help of 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, the 2020 Grammy Awards nominees will be announced Nov. 20 at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET.

Done in conjunction with with “CBS This Morning,” Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr. will announce the nominees in select categories in a live-streamed press conference at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. CBS host Gayle King will be joined by Keys in a simulcast sharing the additional categories. Nominations can be streamed on CBSN and fuboTV.

The complete list will be published on Grammy.com and across the Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Female artists are likely to make up a great chunk of the nominees for the song of the year and album of the year categories. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for seven weeks, putting her in a tie with Iggy Azalea for the longest reign ever for a female rap artist. Her other tracks “Juice,” “Good As Hell,” and “Tempo” featuring Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliot could make her a contender for Album of the Year. Other artists likely to be named include Ariana Grande (“Thank U, Next”) and Billie Eillish (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”). It also wouldn’t be a shock to see Taylor Swift’s name thrown into the category as well. Armed already with 10 Grammy awards, her latest album “Lover” could earn her another mention.

Keys will return as the host for the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony, which takes place Jan. 26, 2020.

