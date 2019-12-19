×
Public Enemy, Iggy Pop, Isaac Hayes, More to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Variety Staff

PUBLIC ENEMYPUBLIC ENEMY - 1988
CREDIT: Jack Barron/Shutterstock

Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy (pictured above) and Sister Rosetta Tharpe will all receive Lifetime Achievement awards from the Recording Academy, the organization announced today, as part of its 2020 Special Merit Awards. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker are Trustees Award honorees, while George Augspurger is the Technical Grammy Award recipient.

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held on April 18, 2020, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Additional details regarding the ceremony will be announced shortly.

“Our industry is one that prides itself on influence and paying it forward, and each year the Recording Academy has the privilege of honoring a select group of visionaries whose creative contributions have rippled throughout our culture,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Our Special Merit Awards recipients have molded their musical passion into pieces of history that will continue to influence and inspire generations of music creators and music lovers to come.”

According to the announcement, the Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award honors such contributions in areas other than performance. The Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees determines the honorees of both awards. Technical Grammy Award recipients are voted on by the Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees, and are ratified by the Academy’s Trustees. The award is presented to individuals and companies who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording industry.

 

 

