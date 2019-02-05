×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Best Remixed Recording’ Can Be a Career-Making Grammy Award

By

Charlie's Most Recent Stories

View All
carlos cid
CREDIT: Courtesy of Turkphotos

Pity not the plight of the remix producer: Despite the fact that most producers hired to rework popular songs don’t share in publishing revenue on compositions they re-imagine, in the Spotify era, a remixed version of a song can sometimes eclipse the original recording, generating millions on the master side. Case in point? Producer Carlos Cid (pictured above) and Cedric Gervais’ re-working of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” which has so far racked up nearly 350 million streams on Spotify, was a Top 10 radio hit worldwide, is four-times platinum in the United States and won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Remixed Recording.

The Recording Academy’s Best Remixed Recording category, accordingly, has taken on new prominence the past few years, and Academy members are getting better at recognizing lesser-known talents as well as the big names the category used to honor (David Guetta, for example, won two years in a row nearly a decade ago, then followed by Skrillex with back-to-back wins). Not so long ago, a Grammy nominated remix was seldom heard outside of dance clubs and specialty radio play, but with streaming services now omnipresent, nominated compositions are reaching millions more ears.

Related

For Cid, winning in 2014 was a career booster, even if it was under the radar at the time.

“It was a validation, for sure, [even though] I didn’t get the total public recognition from it,” says Cid of the “Summertime Sadness” re-work, noting that French DJ Cedric Gervais was credited as the remixer, even though Cid did much of the production work on the remix. “But in the industry, things totally changed for me [after that].”

This weekend, Cid is up for another Grammy award, this time all on his own: The New York-based producer and artist is a nominee in the Best Remixed Recording category for his re-imagining of LSD’s (aka Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) song “Audio.”

“Working with Sia has been at the top of my list for awhile now,” he says, and his punchy, up-tempo reworking of the track reflects his philosophy of what makes a good remix. “It’s all about taking the essence of the original but making it something that I can play in my [DJ] sets as well,” he says. He adds that the hallmark of a winning remix is “nothing too aggressive, but something that also stands on its own where you can play it in your car or at home.”

Stuart Price, a two-time Grammy winner in the Best Remixed Recording category, shares many of Cid’s views.

“History always defines great remixes because they stand on their own feet, either alongside or completely separate from the original,” the British-born producer says. “You might have one scenario where a remix just moves a song into a new genre that is ready to embrace that song, or another scenario where the original was not clicking, but the remix brings it to life.”

Although the Best Remixed Recording category is still relegated to the “pre-cast” (non-televised) portion of the Grammy Awards, a win in the category can still open many doors within the music industry. Price may have already been a known quantity among label remix commissioners and band managers, but Grammy wins never hurt, and often can open doors to more direct collaborations in the future.

“With The Killers for example,” Price continues, “[my remix of ‘Mr. Brightside’] started a musical conversation that brought us together and ended with us making new music. Because remixing is such a detached process, I think it’s equally exciting for the band to receive a reinvention of their work as it is for the remixer to work with great artists.”

Recording Academy executives couldn’t be happier with this year’s crop of nominees in the category, which have been well-received by dance music fans and Academy members alike.

“With regard to the dance community specifically, our efforts toward more targeted outreach have been really fruitful,” says Bill Freimuth, Chief Awards Officer at the Recording Academy. “Our Awards team has worked diligently to reach out to the community to increase product submissions the Dance/Electronic and Remix categories and we’ve actively worked to recruit new members from the genre at a Chapter level.”

Dennis White, last year’s Grammy winner in the Best Remixed Recording category (for his work on Depeche Mode’s “You Move”), confirms that a win can vault a remixer into a whole new category.

“There were doors I knocked on for years that suddenly opened up,” the Los Angeles-based producer says. “It didn’t rain money at first — but it rained opportunity, which can change into money.

“When you have ‘Grammy-winner’ in the line of your bio,” he concludes, “that creates a level of comfort for new collaborators.”

Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

“Audio (CID Remix)” — CID, remixer (LSD)
“How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)” — Christian Beat Hirt, Maurizio Colella, remixers (Charlie Puth)
“Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix”) — Stefan Bossems & Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)
“Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)” — Kaskade, remixer (Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)
“Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Music

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Tops $1.2 Billion in First Fiscal Quarter

    In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, Warner Music Group announced a 15 percent increase in revenue to $1.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, from $1.045 billion in the same period last year, while also seeing its net income rise to $86 million from $5 million. That feat saw the company edging past Sony Music [...]

  • carlos cid

    'Best Remixed Recording' Can Be a Career-Making Grammy Award

    Pity not the plight of the remix producer: Despite the fact that most producers hired to rework popular songs don’t share in publishing revenue on compositions they re-imagine, in the Spotify era, a remixed version of a song can sometimes eclipse the original recording, generating millions on the master side. Case in point? Producer Carlos [...]

  • Bebe Rexha

    Women in Music? The Song Remains the Same, Annenberg Study Shows

    When the inaugural USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report was released last year, its findings — that women were sorely underrepresented in recorded music, to the tune of 17% of artists associated with Billboard’s top 100 songs in 2017 — sent a shudder throughout the industry. A year later and following groundswell from the Time’s Up [...]

  • Let Grammy Voters 'Step Up' for

    Let 2019 Be the Year Grammy Voters Step Up for Women (Column)

    Sing it high and sing it low, got a feeling in my soul … that it’s Grammy time! The vital question looming over this year’s show, on Feb. 10, is whether the Grammys will give enough love to female artists. As you may recall, last year the Recording Academy was rightfully slammed when the list [...]

  • Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For

    Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For Change Award

    LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD has announced plans to honor Madonna with their Advocate for Change Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Reserved for public figures who have dedicated their work to advocating for LGBTQ rights, Madonna is the second person to receive the honor after Bill Clinton in 2013. The GLAAD Media Awards honor [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile Steps Out of the Shadows and Into the Grammys Spotlight

    Unless Drake or Kendrick Lamar is living in humbler means than we imagined, it’s a safe bet that Brandi Carlile is the only musician nominated for six or more Grammys this year who calls a log cabin home. You can find her on a hillside 40 minutes outside Seattle, where she resides with her wife [...]

  • Zach Katz

    Zach Katz, Ex-BMG President, Partners With Scooter Braun on Tech Investment Venture

    Zach Katz is partnering with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings on a new venture called Raised In Space. Billed as a “a new investment group for entrepreneurs, start-ups [and] the innovators of tomorrow,” the company will work on identifying tech and music initiatives ripe for investment, with financial commitments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. The company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad