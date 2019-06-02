×
Governors Ball Festival Delayed Due to Weather Concerns

By
Jem Aswad

The final day of the 2019 Governors Ball at New York’s Randall’s Island has been delayed due to weather concerns, the festival announced on Sunday morning. Local weather forecasts warn of “spot showers and thunderstorms.”

The Strokes, Nas, SZA (pictured) and some 24 other acts are scheduled to perform on the final day of the festival, which began on Friday.

The alerts read as follows:

UPDATE ON SUNDAY GATES (11:08 AM)

Gates for today’s show have been delayed until 6:30pm due to forecasted thunderstorms. An updated performance schedule will be released shortly. Please stay tuned to our website and socials for the latest news and updates.

IMPORTANT WEATHER UPDATE (9:06 AM)

We are actively monitoring today’s weather forecast. Please stay tuned. An update on the status of the show will be posted here no later than 11:30AM EST today. Until we have posted an update, please DO NOT come to Randall’s Island Park for the festival.

The festival’s first two days went off without a hitch — read Variety’s report on day one here — with headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Brockhampton and more on Friday; and Florence & the Machine, Major Lazer, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti and others on Sunday.

Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.

 

    

