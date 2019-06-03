Governors Ball Festival Evacuated Due to Thunderstorms, Multiple Acts Cancelled

The final day of the Governors Ball festival on New York’s Randall’s Island was evacuated due to thunderstorms on Sunday night, causing the cancellation of several acts throughout the day.

The festival had started approximately seven hours late, at 6:30 p.m., due to approaching storms, but proceeded with an abbreviated lineup. However, after several acts, including co-headliner Nas, performed, the Strokes and SZA were among the artists forced to cancel.

“Due to severe weather, Governors Ball was evacuated tonight. At this time, the island is clear of all guests,” the festival said in a statement at around 11 p.m. ET. “After close consultation with NYC officials and law enforcement, it was deemed necessary to cancel the event for the safety of our festival goers, artists and crew. We are as devastated as our fans by this decision, but nothing is more important than the safety of all attendees. While the festival is always rain or shine, we can’t proceed in weather as severe as tonight’s storm and lightning. Evacuation procedures were followed.”

Refund information will be posted on GovBall.com shortly.

The audience was warned to leave the festival, which was held on Randall’s Island in New York’s East River, at around 9:30 p.m.

“Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit,” read a warning posted on the video screens surrounding the stage.

The crowd responded angrily and rushed for the exits as the storm arrived, although no injuries or arrests were initially reported.

“It was pandemonium,” said one concertgoer. “People walking around aimlessly trying to find their way off the island, hopping over barricades to bum-rush busses.” The Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, which connects the island to Manhattan, was jammed with people exiting the festival in the rain.

Some 27 acts were scheduled to perform on the final day of the festival, which began on Friday. At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the festival’s social media accounts advised fans that a weather warning was in effect. “Until we have posted an update, please DO NOT come to Randall’s Island Park for the festival,” it read.

Around two hours later it announced that the gate entrance had been delayed until 6:30 p.m. and a revised lineup would follow. Charli XCX, who was among the acts cancelled, complained on social media and trended on Twitter for several hours Sunday, announcing a rescheduled show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York’s Greenwich Village — which she snarkily wrote was presented by Governors Ball.

Acts who performed on Sunday were Noname, Chelsea Cutler, Shaed, Lily Allen, Sheck Wes, Bazzi, Bob Moses, Taylor Bennett, 070SHAKE, Louis the Child and Nas, according to a rep for the festival.

gates are now open! download the updated schedule and save it as your lock screen: https://t.co/ZYR5KUohvx pic.twitter.com/aJ2oWaF8XZ — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 2, 2019

The festival’s first two days went off without a hitch — read Variety’s report on day one here — with headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Brockhampton and more on Friday; and Florence & the Machine, Major Lazer, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti and others on Saturday.