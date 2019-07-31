×

Joel Madden Partners With ICM to Sign, Develop New Music Talent

Variety Staff

Joel Madden

Good Charlotte co-founder Joel Madden has partnered with ICM to identify and develop emerging artists and brands in addition to servicing current agency music clients.

Madden, who launched Good Charlotte with his brother Benji in 1996, linked up in 2015 with older brother Josh Madden to found music company MDDN.co. The company focused on strategic partnerships and investments in music, tech, fashion and cannabis via creative services, brand strategy and development and production, according to a release announcing the partnership.

Said Joel Madden: “The agents we have worked with at ICM share our passion and entrepreneurial spirit for artist representation. We have the opportunity to create something very special which I am excited about and believe will be very impactful in supporting the growth and success of artists. Helping build creative businesses and brands is an idea both myself and ICM believe in and want to help artists achieve.”

“Joel is a force of nature in the music and pop culture worlds and a uniquely gifted artist and entrepreneur,” added Rob Prinz, ICM’s co-head of worldwide music. “We are excited to be in business with and grateful to our colleague Mike Hayes who was at the genesis of our relationship with Joel and a driving force.”

More Music

