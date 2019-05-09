‘Game of Thrones’ Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

“Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y.
Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning score will be played by symphony orchestras in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and 17 other cities in the U.S. and Canada while classic scenes from throughout the series, including the eighth and final season, are projected on giant screens in “an immersive outdoor concert experience,” according to promoters.
Djawadi himself will lead the orchestras at Jones Beach Theater in New York on Sept. 14; at Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif. on Oct. 4; and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.
“Having first conceptualized the tour several years ago, Ramin will be reworking and redeveloping the musical and visual elements of the concert to create a brand new, live experience that encompasses fan-favorite pieces from the entirety of ‘Game of Thrones,'” the promoters said.
Included will be new arrangements from the much-talked-about final six episode scores, including Djawadi’s nine-minute “Night King” theme that went viral immediately after its debut in “The Long Night” episode April 28.
The “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” began with a North American tour in February 2017, was followed by a European tour in the spring of 2018 and a second North American tour in fall 2018, a total of 75 arena concerts.
The tours are produced by Live Nation in partnership with HBO Licensing & Retail. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13.
See the list of tour dates below:
September 5, 2019
Syracuse, NY
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 6, 2019
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
September 8, 2019
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 10, 2019
Boston, MA
Xfinity Center
September 11, 2019
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
September 12, 2019
Philadelphia, PA
The Mann
September 14, 2019
New York, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 15, 2019
Washington, DC
Jiffy Lube Live
September 17, 2019
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 18, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 20, 2019
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
September 21, 2019
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 22, 2019
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25, 2019
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
September 26, 2019
Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 27, 2019
Houston, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 1, 2019
Phoenix, AZ
Comerica Theatre
October 3, 2019
San Francisco, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 4, 2019
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 5, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Bowl