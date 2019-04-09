×
'Game of Thrones' 'Inspires' Soundtrack with SZA, Maren Morris, Weeknd, Travis Scott

Variety Staff

The Weeknd is coming. Maren Morris, SZA, Ty Dolla Sign, the Lumineers and the National, too. They’re all contributing to “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series ‘Game of Thrones’),” which has just been announced for April 26 release via Columbia Records.

The eclectic lineup of artists assembled for this “inspired by” collection also includes Mumford & Sons, Travis Scott, Lil Peep, Chloe x Halle, Elle Goulding, James Arthur, X Ambassadors, Lennon Stella, Jacob Banks and Rosalia. A rare solo number by Matthew Bellamy, without his mates in Muse, is also slated for the set.

Song titles are as much under wraps as spoilers for the final season are, at this point, although the album is already up for pre-order at digital retailers with generic track numbers attached.

Columbia and HBO are hoping to appeal to LP enthusiasts with a colored vinyl version — in hues of fire and ice — in addition to standard black, plus nine cover variants representing nine different house crests.

