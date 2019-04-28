Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max Steiner Award at Vienna Gala

The city of Vienna will honor composer Gabriel Yared with the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award as part of their Hollywood in Vienna gala Oct. 19, organizers of the annual event announced Sunday.

The night before receiving the award, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Yared is slated to perform selections from his music on piano along with the ORF Vienna Radio Symphonic Orchestra at the Vienna Concert Hall.

Other recipients of the Steiner Award since the founding of Hollywood in Vienna in 2007 include Hans Zimmer, Randy Newman, Lalo Schifrin, Danny Elfman, Alan Silvestri, James Newton Howard and, before they passed away, the late James Horner and John Barry.

Yared’s most awarded score was for “The English Patient” — it won him an Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy and BAFTA. His association with the late director Anthony Minghella also included the music for “Cold Mountain” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” He recently wrote the scores for “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” Rupert Everett’s “The Happy Prince,” “Dilili à Paris” — aa return to his origins in French cinema — and the Renee Zellweger-starring Judy Garland biopic “Judy.”

“His melodious, elegant, refined and beautifully orchestrated film scores lend a deep emotional layer to the stories and we are very honored to pay our respect to him and his artistry at Hollywood in Vienna,” founder/CEO Sandra Tomek said in a statement. Yared expressed his debt to the award’s namesake, saying, “Max Steiner, along with Erich Korngold, Alfred Newman, Bernard Herrmann and others, have paved the way to make film scoring a real art.”