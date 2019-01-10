×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Trailer for Netflix’s Fyre Festival Documentary, ‘The Greatest Party That Never Happened’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fyre Festival
CREDIT: Screenshot/Twitter

Netflix today dropped a trailer for “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” its documentary on the disastrous 2017 festival, which collapsed before it even started and landed its organizer, Billy McFarland, a six-year prison sentence. The doc will premiere on Jan. 18.

“Fyre” is directed by Chris Smith, who helmed last year’s documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” and “gives a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves,” according to the announcement. The doc is produced by Vice Studios, Library Films, Jerry Media and Matte Projects. Watch a teaser video below; a proper trailer is expected in the coming days.

Earlier this year Hulu announced a docusieres on the festival that does not yet have a release date, and last year Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island said they were planning a film that follows a storyline similar to that of the Fyre Festival.

McFarland, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison in October. The heavily hyped Fyre Festival was to be a “luxury concert” — taking place on a small island in the Bahamas and featuring Blink-182, Migos and Disclosure — but collapsed on in a mess of disorganization on April 29 before it had even started. Far from the luxury accommodations and celebrity-chef-prepared meals promised by its producers —McFarland and rapper Ja Rule — concertgoers were met with flimsy tents, boxed lunches, near-total disorganization and long waits for flights to return to the mainland after airlines began refusing to fly would-be concertgoers to the overcrowded island of Exumas.

One production professional briefly associated with the festival told Variety the event was marked by “incompetence on an almost inconceivable scale.”

More TV

  • Fyre Festival

    Watch Trailer for Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary, 'The Greatest Party That Never Happened'

    Netflix today dropped a trailer for “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” its documentary on the disastrous 2017 festival, which collapsed before it even started and landed its organizer, Billy McFarland, a six-year prison sentence. The doc will premiere on Jan. 18. “Fyre” is directed by Chris Smith, who helmed last year’s documentary “Jim & Andy: The [...]

  • Fam - Nina Dobrev and Tone

    TV Review: Nina Dobrev in CBS' 'Fam'

    Unconventional families are as standard a sitcom premise as any, so it feels fitting that “Fam” is as standard as they come. CBS’ new multi-camera comedy introduces newly engaged couple Clem (former “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev) and Jay (Tone Bell), and then almost as quickly, Clem’s surly half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon), who’s broken [...]

  • Jay Levine Named Warner Bros EVP

    Jay Levine Named Warner Bros. Head of TV Business Strategy and Digital Services

    Jay Levine has been named executive vice president of television business strategy and digital services at Warner Bros. Entertainment, a newly created role that will encompass corporate planning for the further continued growth and operational management of all businesses in the company’s television group. Streaming service DC Universe, Warner Bros.’ interests in the Boomerang over-the-top [...]

  • Dean Georgaris Daniel Barnz

    NBC Orders Drama Pilots From Dean Georgaris, Daniel Barnz

    NBC has given out pilot orders to two drama projects for the 2019-2020 season. The first is titled “Bluff City Law.” The series is described as a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Says Super Bowl Ad Slots Are Filling Up

    Ever since the NFL launched “Thursday Night Football,” the Super Bowl has been a harder sell for advertisers. But CBS says it has commitments for “more than 90%” of its available commercial inventory with about a month to go before the game. Ads in the third quarter have sold out, with scattered availability in the [...]

  • 'Informer' Review: Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan

    TV Review: 'Informer'

    The trouble with the format popular among British dramas — a scant number of episodes, standing alone or else subject to years’-long hiatuses between installments — is that fans are bound to be left wanting more. But for everyone who felt a hankering for more propulsive counterterrorism drama after the recent Netflix import “Bodyguard,” with its relatively [...]

  • The Masked Singer Costume Designer

    Meet the 'Masked Singer' Costume Designer Behind Those Elaborate Looks

    Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is a talent competition with a difference. The series, which drew 9.2 million viewers in its Jan. 2 debut, is not looking to find America’s next big star. Instead, it’s about hiding them as they perform covers of chart-toppers in masquerade. Twelve celebs compete, with one singer eliminated each week as identities [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad