FYI Brand Group Launches Social Impact Division

The company has led campaigns for DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and French Montana, among others.

By
Variety Staff

tammy brook
CREDIT: AMY DRAGOO

FYI Brand Group, the music and fashion brand marketing and public relations firm founded by Tammy Brook, is launching a social impact division dedicated to campaigns centered around creating a call to action for social good. Organizations that have signed on to work with FYI include the American Cancer Society and Black Lives Matter; the agency was also responsible for creating the #Free21Savage coalition and movement in response to the rapper’s detainment by ICE in February.

“FYI is innovating ways artists and brands curate the culture and have created a new blueprint for viral social impact call-to-action campaigns around artists’ release of albums,” an announcement of the expansion read.

Longtime clients of FYI have included DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, French Montana, Pusha T, Jhene Aiko, Steve Aoki and Russell Westbrook. Organizations and initiatives for these artists have included Get Schooled, who collaborated with Khaled to launch the “Keys to Success” and create the Snapchat College Tour Program, which hosted over 20 college campuses and allowed students to discover which college best suits them.

French Montana’s hit song “Unforgettable,” which was accompanied by the viral #UnforgettableDanceChallenge, also led to a partnership with Mama Hope that raised over $500K to build the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and child health clinic in Uganda.

Additional campaigns centered on such pressing issues as healthcare (My Brother’s Keeper, supported by Khaled and Pusha), literacy (Jhene Aiko and the #PennysPen campaign) and DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“We Are The Dream” movement with Moroccan emigre French Montana).

#Free21 Campaign Action Recap from Black Lives Matter Global Ntwk on Vimeo.

FYI was founded in 2001 as a full-service branding strategy company. In launching its social impact arm, the principals note: “[We] believe that social change requires collaborative creativity, complex problem-solving, leadership, and expertise to create and implement holistic strategic campaigns and develop partnerships to drive measurable social change.”

Brook was named to Variety‘s Power of Women Impact List in 2018.

