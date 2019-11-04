×

Fred Armisen to Host NAMM Tec Awards in January (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety Staff

Comic and actor Fred Armisen will host the NAMM Tec Awards in January, an annual ceremony held as part of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, where musicians and representatives of the industry’s products, sound and tech sides converge each year.

Nominations for the 35th annual Technical Excellence and Creativity Awards, which will take place Jan. 18, were announced at Summer NAMM in Nashville and can be found here.

Armisen has popped up in other news in the last few days, first appearing with fellow “Portlandia” alumnus Carrie Brownstein in a comical promotional video for Coldplay, then announced today as one of the guest stars on Kacey Musgraves’ Amazon Prime Christmas special.

“I have really enjoyed attending NAMM in the past, and I am so happy to be a part of this upcoming convention,” Armisen said in a statement. “Music means everything to me. I’m looking forward to being there and to getting to meet musicians and music fans.”

Since he veered from being a punk-rock drummer in the ’80s to a “Saturday Night Live” star in the ’90s, Armisen has often returned to the kit, not just as a band leader for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” but sitting in with friends like Matthew Sweet, Susannah Hoffs and Wandering Lucy.

NAMM Tec Awards are given out in more than 30 categories, ranging from record production, film sound production and studio design to computer audio hardware and DJ production technology.

The awards show will take place at the Hilton Anaheim’s Pacific Ballroom. Advance tickets are on sale for $65 general admission or $195 VIP, preceded by a reception, here. NAMM Show tickets are sold separately.

