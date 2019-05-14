×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Fox Looks Like Work in Progress at Upfront (Analysis)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
FOX 2019 UPFRONT PRESENTATION: Charlie Collier, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Entertainment during the FOX 2019 UPFRONT PRESENTATION announcing FOX's new primetime schedule on Monday, May 13, at The Beacon Theatre in New York. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/FOX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier has taken to saying that the relaunch of the broadcast network following the historic Disney-21st Century Fox transaction has turned Fox into a “startup company.” During Monday’s upfront presentation at the Beacon Theatre, the startup seams were showing at times as the new-model Fox unveiled a large slate of new shows for the 2019-20 season that amount to a number of swings in different directions.

As promised, Fox is putting great emphasis on live sports and events on its air now that it is untethered from serving the needs of a sibling studio operation as it previously did with 20th Century Fox, now part of Disney. The network’s late-week schedule is stocked with NFL football on Thursday and Sunday, college gridiron on Saturday and Friday’s “sports entertainment” of WWE’s “SmackDown Live.”

But even with the focus on football, much of Fox’s new series slate is geared to female viewers with programs such as the original-cast reboot of “90210”; “Not Just Me,” a fertility doctor scandal drama starring Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton; and “Filthy Rich,” a Southern sudser starring “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall. Rob Lowe is tabbed to star in the “9-1-1” franchise expansion, “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Related

Fox’s three new animated comedies appear to be softer domestic-centered vehicles, including “Bless the Harts,” featuring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, which moves into the Sunday animation lineup at 8:30 p.m. behind “The Simpsons.”

In truth, football draws a healthy female audience, and WWE often brags about achieving a pretty even gender balance in its viewership. But it struck upfront attendees as surprising that Fox, given its sports investment, wouldn’t lean more heavily into its classic strength as an edgy outlet targeting young adults with a skew toward men.

Fox does have a gritty copy drama “Deputy” on deck for midseason, as well as a crime thriller set for the fall in “Prodigal Son,” revolving around a criminal psychologist who is the son of a convicted serial killer. John Slattery of “Mad Men” fame is toplining “neXt,” another high-octane drama about AI technology run amok. Fox’s sole live-action comedy ordered for the new season is “Outmatched,” which looks to be in the broad vein of a “Married With Children.”

Fox is also banking heavily on the legs of its sleeper reality hit “The Masked Singer,” which was a pleasant surprise for the network this season. The out-there singing competition will premiere it’s second season in the fall for a short run of of eight episodes or so, followed by a new season that will bow behind the Feb. 2 Super Bowl telecast. “Not Just Me” landed the post-“Masked Singer” slot in the fall, a move that surprised some observers, given the glimpse of the Jason Katims-produced drama shown at the presentation. “Prodigal Son,” meanwhile, will premiere in the fall behind Fox’s procedural success story “9-1-1.”

Fox is also taking a shot at an obstacle course endurance show with “Ultimate Tag” and quiz show “Spin the Wheel,” produced by Justin Timberlake, who was on hand briefly to wave at the crowd.

In sum, the inaugural programming plan by the new Fox felt like a throw-it-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks effort. Which is understandable for a kinda-sorta start-up venture with plenty of capital on hand.

Conspicuously absent from the Fox presentation was much discussion of the division that is the single-biggest driver of Fox Corp. earnings. The Fox News cable behemoth was referenced in signage and in the opening clip reels, but otherwise there were only passing mentions of Fox News or its stars. Undoutedly, the advertiser boycott campaigns aimed at Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham made the cabler a touchy subject for a roomful of media buyers and marketers.

“We’re proudly ad friendly,” Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales for Fox Corp. assured the crowd.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • 'Old Town Road' Hitmaker Lil Nas

    'Old Town Road' Hitmaker Lil Nas X Signs With CAA

    The “Old Town Road” phenomenon has new representation. Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X has signed with CAA, the agency announced. The news coincides with the hip-hop/country hybrid smash “Old Town Road” topping the Billboard pop chart for the fifth consecutive week. Ironically, the viral single grew even larger from publicity over Billboard having removed the [...]

  • ASCAP BMI

    ASCAP and BMI Holding Their Film/TV Awards on Same Night, Creating Disharmony

    How could two major music organizations manage to tick off an entire community of music industry people? ASCAP and BMI — the two largest performing-rights societies in the U.S., which represent the vast majority of film and TV composers and songwriters — will both hold their annual film-music awards dinners this Wednesday. And it’s leaving [...]

  • Camila Cabello House

    Camila Cabello Spends Millions on Sunset Strip House

    Though half of her heart famously remains in Havana, it seems the rest of Camila Cabello is increasingly tethered to Hollywood. And the 22-year-old pop music superstar recently cemented those Tinseltown ties with the nearly $3.4 million purchase of a Mediterranean-style villa in the proverbial heart of town. Call the 3,570-square-foot casita a celeb-style starter [...]

  • Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to

    Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to GM and Executive VP

    Paul Sinclair has been promoted to general manager & executive vice president of Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. Sinclair joined Atlantic in 2006 and was most recently the label’s EVP of digital strategy & innovation. In his new post, Sinclair will [...]

  • Paradigm Hires Chappel McCollister as SVP

    Paradigm Hires Chappel McCollister as Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships

    Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Chappel McCollister as senior VP of strategic partnerships, based in the agency’s Nashville office. According to the announcement, McCollister will represent Paradigm’s music clients, with a focus on the Nashville roster, across a range of areas including brand & corporate partnerships, premium VIP experiences, product licensing, and strategic investments. “We’re [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She 'Took a Piece of the Sun With Her'

    Hollywood took to social media to mourn the death of icon Doris Day on Monday. One of the most popular stars in the movie industry in the ’50s and ’60s, Day was known for her wholesome girl-next-door personality, her comedies that pushed the envelope and her public love life. The actress earned an Oscar nomination [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad