R&B Artist MAJOR. Lands Recurring Role on Fox’s ‘Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)

R&B artist MAJOR. is on “cloud three million” right now. His track “Honest” scored a 2019 Grammy nomination for best traditional R&B performance, and, as he tells Variety exclusively, he recently landed a recurring role on Fox’s “Star.”

The singer-songwriter, born Major Johnson Finley, is currently shooting the musical drama in Atlanta, and will make his debut on the April 10 episode of the show’s third season. He plays the endearingly-named “Big Head Rashad,” who is related to Queen Latifah’s Carlotta, and teases that he will be singing in the role.

“Rashad is this life force and he just comes in and he’s relatable but he brings inspiration, perspective to the storyline,” he says. “I help shift the way folks are seeing things.”

“Star” is centered on a girl group trio, as well as their careers and complicated personal lives. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy created the series and also serve as executive producers.

“Honest” comes from MAJOR.’s 2018 album, “Even More.” He says he wrote the song from his own experience of wrestling with his identity.

“‘Honest’ was written out of frustration of trying to keep up with what the industry was trying to make me be,” he says. “Me, comparing myself to everybody else that I think that I should be on the level of, or past. And I really had to shake myself up and say, ‘You know what Major, the greatest you is the true you.'”

The singer says he is open to both acting and music in the future, and is currently building up a tour. He will also release the music video for his song “Love Me Olé” on Feb. 5 for Grammy Week.

“Even More” was produced by Harmony Samuels and co-written with Joe Sumner, a singer-songwriter and Sting’s son. MAJOR.’s song “Why I Love You,” which Stevie Wonder has called “the wedding song of the year,” has been gold certified. MAJOR. is repped by ICM, BOE Music Group and Empire.