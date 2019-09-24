Fourward Taps Shannan Hatch as President of Music Publishing Company Fourward Music

Will Ward’s management company Fourward has announced the formation of new music publishing company, Fourward Music, LLC. and has tapped industry leader Shannan Hatch to serve as president. The new company will have offices in Los Angeles and Nashville.

“I am excited to expand and grow the Fourward brand in the publishing space,” Ward said. “Our focus is to sign the most talented songwriters across all genres while bringing competitive advantages, particularly in the sync space, for the benefit of our writers at Fourward Music.”

A member of the SESAC team since 2002, Hatch most recently served as vice president of creative services for SESAC PRO, where she led the Nashville-based Creative Services team in supporting SESAC-affiliated songwriters and publishers. She also serves on T.J. Martell’s Southern Region’s Board of Governors and as a director at large for the Academy of Country Music.

“With over two decades of music industry experience, Shannan Hatch has an incredible reputation for discovering talent in music,” Ward added. “Her relationships are unparalleled; coupled with her remarkable work ethic, arresting wit and infectious laugh, she was my first choice to head this venture. I’m honored to have her join the Fourward family.”

The move is a major step for Ward and the company after its founding in 2018. The company already has some strong development with a talent roster that includes actors Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Cobie Smulders, Luke Bracey, Aisha Tyler and Alice Braga and artists Elliphant, Abby Anderson, Emma Zander and others.

“I have long held great admiration for Will, as he has built some of the biggest movie stars and touring acts in the business,” Hatch said. “Will’s experience combined with his passion and vision inspires and empowers those around him. I look forward to combining my own experience and relationships with his global access to create a truly diverse and world-class publishing company.”