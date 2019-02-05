Kurt Cobain Remembered by Nirvana Co-Manager in New Book

Just days ahead of the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, former Nirvana co-manager Danny Goldberg is opening up about his brief but memorable years working with the legendary musician in his new book, “Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain.”

Due on April 2, the book catalogues Nirvana’s skyrocket to success from 1990 to 1994, from the moment Goldberg and colleague John Silva agreed to manage them to the day Cobain died. In four short years, Goldberg saw the release of Nirvana’s most successful album “Nevermind” turn the band — and many others — into a household name. He watched the meeting, marriage, and media mayhem that was Cobain and Courtney Love, followed by the birth of their daughter, Frances Bean, all the way up to Cobain’s final battle with addiction and ultimately his suicide.

Drawing from personal memories and documents as well as interviews with Love, former bandmate Krist Novoselic, and other family and friends, the book collects stories that Goldberg has told publicly or in interviews over the years into a single volume. It has already drawn praise from Sonic Youth co-founder Thurston Moore, who was so admired by Cobain that he decided to sign with Geffen subsidiary DGC because Sonic Youth were on the label, and Joan Jett, who was one of several artists who paid tribute to Nirvana when the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.