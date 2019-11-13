‘Ford V. Ferrari’ Soundtrack Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

×
'Ford V. Ferrari' Soundtrack Revealed

Variety Staff

Ford v Ferrari
CREDIT: Twentieth Century Fox

The full tracklist for the forthcoming 20th Century Fox film “Ford V. Ferrari,” starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale, has been revealed below. The film is based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

The film is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker James Mangold (“Walk the Line” and “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow,” “Fair Game”) and Jason Keller (“Escape Plan,” “Machine Gun Preacher”). And with a wild soundtrack of wide-ranging music from the era, which spans the Sonics and the Byrds to Buck Owens and Nina Simone,

Ford v Ferrari (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

1. Polk Salad Annie – Performed by James Burton
2. Money (That’s What I Want) – Performed by The Kingsmen
3. Have Love Will Travel – Performed by The Sonics
4. I Put a Spell on You – Performed by Nina Simone
5. Pour Une Fille Comme Toi – Performed by Lucky Blondo
6. Love’s Gonna Live Here – Performed by Buck Owens
7. Stranger in a Strange Land – Performed by The Byrds
8. Le Mans 66 – Performed by Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders
9. Team Player – Performed by Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders
10. Crescent Wrench – Performed by Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders
11. Ace of Spades – Performed by Link Wray
12. Dark Side – Performed by The Shadows of Knight
13. Hipsville 29 B.C. (I Need Help) – Performed by The Sparkles
14. Flying Saucers Rock N Roll – Performed by Billy Riley and His Little Green Men
15. Shooting Star – Performed by Les Baxter

