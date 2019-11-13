Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Boston Calling 2020 Festival

The 2019 festival season just ended, but that’s no reason not to prep for 2020: Boston Calling announced today that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline its 2020 festival.

The two acts will join a bill of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared when the entire lineup is announced in January of next year.

Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day festival, will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA next Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 24, 2020. Limited Presale 3-Day Passes go on sale tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 14 at 10am EST at http://www.bostoncalling.com.

Foo Fighters, who remain one of the world’s biggest rock bands, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Chili Peppers are currently at work on their first album in over three years.

“Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend. We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly. We couldn’t be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Appel.

A limited number of presale 3-Day General Admission ($239), VIP Passes ($549), and Platinum Passes ($1,049) are on sale tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 10am EST at http://www.bostoncalling.com. This presale will offer special pricing for 3-Day tickets for Boston Calling 2020. In 2020, the festival says it will expand its offerings in VIP and Platinum, enhancing the viewing areas and amenities — further details will be announced in January.