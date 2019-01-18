×
Watch Foo Fighters Preview Pre-Super Bowl Concert With Comic Football Video

By
Variety Staff

Super Bowl week is turning into an extended music festival, with the days before the big game in Atlanta including concerts by Bruno Mars and Cardi B; Migos, Lil Yachty and Ludacris; Future; and the Foo Fighters, whose “DirecTV Super Saturday Night” on Feb. 2 at Atlantic Station with Run The Jewels is sold out but can be streamed on, naturally enough, DirecTV.

The band previewed the show Friday morning by dropping one of their inimitable comic videos, this one a 1970s-era football spoof featuring real-life announcers Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan with the bandmembers as the hapless fictional team the San Fernando Jackalopes (and, later, as cheerleaders). The clips pays careful attention to period detail, right down to the old-school helmets, and the best part is probably the “players”’ names:

Larry Butz (Dave Grohl) sponsored by Butz Bail Bonds

Helmuut Pyle (Pat Smear) sponsored by Pyles Adult diapers

Jake Schenker (Chris Shiflett)

Bertrand Hitchens (Nate Mendel) sponsored by 1 800 Ferns

Bret Rogers (Taylor Hawkins)

Watch it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8LeYu2uybU

On Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the group paid homage to Soundgarden, bringing the Forum crowd to its feet with a rowdy rendition of “No Attention,” which was later followed by Grohl’s solo, somber version of Foo’s “Everlong.”

Grohl, one of the many Seattle mainstays to perform, later returned with lead vocals on Audioslave’s “Show Me How to Live.” Cornell’s former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello was also joined by vocalists Perry Farrell (“Cochise”) and Juliette Lewis (“Be Yourself”), as well as Brandi Carlile, who got one of the night’s loudest ovations for “Like a Stone.”

 

 

 

