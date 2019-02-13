×
Dave Grohl Compares Billie Eilish to Nirvana in 1991

The rocker was interviewed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference.

Dave Grohl Billie Eilish
Dave Grohl, who’s no stranger to stages of all sizes seemed a little overwhelmed as he sat for a one-on-one conversation with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference earlier today (Feb. 12). The three-day confab held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel brings together professionals working in the live entertainment industries for a series panel discussions and keynotes.

“This is a lot different than a Foo Fighters show,” quipped Grohl, wearing a sport coat. But he recovered quickly, and once he and Rapino both settled in, a fascinating and often revealing conversation took hold. Below are highlights.

On first meeting the guys in Nirvana: Grohl spoke of his early impressions of Krist Novoselic, who he described as, “like six-foot-eight” and Kurt Cobain. “I saw them at a show and I thought, ‘That’s Nirvana. Oh my god.’ It was like ‘Children of the Corn.’ … With Scream, we never had anything successful. Nirvana had great songs. ‘About A Girl’ was like a Beatles song. It was clear that dude [Cobain] could write songs.”

On Nirvana’s first meeting with record executive Donnie Ienner: “Don said, ‘What do you want?’ Kurt said, ‘We want to be the biggest band in the world.’ I thought he was joking. He was serious.”

On Nirvana’s early days: “We practiced every day in this barn thing in Tacoma. We wrote a lot. There was major label interest and I just wanted to not sell equipment for food. We wanted to be Sonic Youth — play to 500 people a night.”

On life after Kurt: “After he died I didn’t want to play music again. The whole world turned upside down for me. It was bad.”

On Foo Fighters’ longevity: “The first 20 years of our band, I thought, ‘Let’s make another record and call it a day. Get one more in there.’ Now we can’t break up. Imagine grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens, but you’d be like, ‘Why?'”

On his first show: “”At 13 I saw a punk band at Cubby Bear across from Wrigley Field in Chicago. There was spitting, blood, broken bottles. It was disgusting and I was like, ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life.”

On dropping out of school: “I dropped out of the high school my mom was a teacher at to play music. I never ever for one second imagined this would happen. Had this not happened I would honestly be doing this anyway, because the love of live music started [for me] when I was six or seven.”

On Billie Eilish: “My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

On technology: “A lot of the changes in music I don’t understand. I don’t know the difference between Pandora and Spotify. I don’t get it. I don’t have the app. Sorry.”

On rock music as day-job: “It’s only work if you don’t want to do it. I never say, ‘I don’t want to go onstage and drink whiskey and have 30,000 people sing my songs.’ It’s pretty cool.”

On what it’s like to be Dave Grohl“It doesn’t suck.”

More Music

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • 21 Savage Flies Home From ICE

    21 Savage Flies Home From ICE Detention Center

    21 Savage boarded a plane today that is carrying him and his mother from the ICE detention center in Georgia, where he was held for the past 10 days due to a visa violation. He and his mother, Heather Joseph, are seen about to board a private plane back to Atlanta, where he will be [...]

  • Grandmaster Flash Named Polar Music Prize

    Grandmaster Flash Named Polar Music Prize Laureate, Awarded $100,000

    Grandmaster Flash, classical violinist AnneSophie Mutter, and the Playing for Change music charity have been named the 2019 laureates for Sweden’s Polar Music Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious music awards. Along with the honor, each Laureate receives prize money of one million Swedish Kronor (approx. $110,000). The Awards will be presented at a [...]

  • Rich the Kid's Entourage Attacked Outside

    Rich the Kid's Entourage Attacked Outside Studio Where Usher Was Recording

    An attack involving rapper Rich the Kid and his entourage took place outside of the Westlake Recording Studio in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, Variety has confirmed. Usher was also inside the studio at the time of the incident, but was not involved. A man who was seen running away from the studio fired as [...]

  • 21 Savage released

    21 Savage Released on Bond

    UPDATED: Rapper 21 Savage, who was arrested earlier this month and incarcerated by ICE due to a visa violation, was released on bond today pending a deportation hearing. In a statement, attorneys Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro on the rapper’s behalf, wrote: “For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of [...]

