×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Florida Georgia Line Wrap Up Tour With Three New ACMs

By

Leena's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard with Florida Georgia Line performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, in AtlantaCan't Say I Ain't Country Tour - , Atlanta, USA - 31 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Katie Darby/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour with three new Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday.

Before hitting the stage at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheater, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard wandered backstage thinking they were there to greet friends, family and media at a VIP lounge decked out with Mexican nibbles and their Old Camp whiskey line in honor of the final night of the tour.

Instead, the duo was surprised by being presented with the award for Breakout Artist of the Decade, one of seven new ACM Decade Awards, which the Academy of Country Music recently announced.

The chart-toppers then received the Single of the Decade award for their 11-times platinum 2012 hit, “Cruise,” as well as the award for Music Event of the Decade for their wildly popular Bebe Rexha collaboration, “Meant to Be,” released in 2017.

Big Machine’s founder, president and CEO, Scott Borchetta, was at the presentation, alongside Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings acquired the label in June.

“Just getting to experience the passion of the fans — watching and feeling 25,000 people show up is pretty indescribable,” said Hubbard, whose daughter, Olivia Rose, beamed and applauded while posing for photos with the award afterwards. “So, enjoy that tonight. Soak it up, make yourself at home. Thank you so much for being a part of our career and our life and making our dreams come true. It feels incredible.”

The awards were the final three ACM Decade Awards to be handed out, with Chris Stapleton previously winning Songwriter of the Decade, Jason Aldean named Artist of the Decade and Rhett Akins taking home Songwriter of the Decade. Miranda Lambert and songwriters Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin won Song of the Decade for “The House That Built Me.”

The achievement comes during a year in which Florida Georgia Line released their fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” in February; earned a Grammy nomination for “Meant to Be”; toured Australia and the U.S.; and announced they will return to Las Vegas with their second residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in November. They are also set to join Kenny Chesney on the road next summer for his Chillaxification 2020 Tour.

At the Irvine show, the two also made the most of their opening acts, bringing Dylan Schneider out to play guitar on “Y’All Boys” and getting Canaan Smith to help them perform “Get Your Shine On.” With Hubbard getting behind the piano, the pair also had crowd favorites Dan + Shay join them for “H.O.L.Y.” Joking that he might lead an hour-long church session next, Hubbard ended the 2016 hit by asking the crowd to raise one hand in the air while singing the chorus one last time.

Kelley and Hubbard took swigs of their Old Camp Peach Pecan whiskey after declaring, “I need a shot” — following a performance of “Blessings,” during which sweet family photos were shown on the screens. As part of the encore, they served up “Meant to Be,” with Rexha performing her vocals via the music video. “Thank you all for changing our life with that song right there,” they added afterwards, before closing out the show with “This Is How We Roll” and bidding fans goodbye until next summer.

 

More Music

  • Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Brian Kelley

    Florida Georgia Line Wrap Up Tour With Three New ACMs

    Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour with three new Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday. Before hitting the stage at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheater, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard wandered backstage thinking they were there to greet friends, family and media at a VIP lounge decked out with Mexican [...]

  • Adam Lambert and Brian MayGlobal Citizen

    Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., More Rock Global Citizen Concert

    The Global Citizen Festival is a music-and-message event that takes place on the final Saturday in September in New York’s Central Park. Its eighth annual incarnation was headlined by Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Carole King, Pharrell Williams, One Republic, H.E.R., David Gray, French Montana, Ben Platt, K-Pop group NCT 127 and Jon Batiste [...]

  • Watch Billie Eilish’s Gravity-Defying ‘SNL’ Performance

    Watch Billie Eilish’s Gravity-Defying ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

    For her premiere appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Billie Eilish almost literally bounced off of the walls while performing her hit “Bad Guy.” Performing on a scaled-down version of the familiar “SNL” set, Eilish seemed to be walking on walls and then the ceiling while brother Finneas and a drummer — all in matching outfits [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Documentary Film Coming Next Month

    As part of the unusual rollout of Kanye West’s forthcoming album “Jesus Is King” — which is apparently now being released sometime today — IMAX announced that it is releasing a companion film of the album, bearing the same name. It will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres around the world on Friday, October 25, [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen Exhibit Draws the Boss Himself for Surprise Performance (Watch)

    Bruce Springsteen was in Freehold, New Jersey, on Saturday night (Sept. 28) for the opening of a new exhibit, “Springsteen: His Hometown.” Hosted at the Monmouth County Historical Association, the exhibit features 150 pieces, including 20 donated by Springsteen himself, and offers a deep-dive into the thematic fabric of his music and lyrics. It opens [...]

  • Bill Dern

    Bill Dern, Former New Edition Manager and 'Cool It Now' Producer, Dies at 74

    William “Bill” Dern, a longtime music executive who worked with such acts as New Edition, the Temptations, Tangerine Dream and the Four Tops, died of a stroke in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. He was 74. Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on August 22, 1945, Dern was an avid music lover who played multiple instruments [...]

  • Jose Jose receives the Billboard Lifetime

    José José, Legendary 'Prince of Song,' Dies at 71

    José José, a legendary Mexican singer who was often called “El Príncipe de la Canción or “The Prince of Song,” died Saturday in Miami after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his assistant Laura Núñez confirmed to several media outlets. He was 71. The singer, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, first rose to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad