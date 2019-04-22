×
Florence & the Machine Premiere New Song on ‘Game of Thrones’

By
Variety Staff

If the voice singing the song during the end credits of "Game of Thrones" tonight sounded familiar — or unmistakable — yes, it was Florence + the Machine. The group's version of the original "Game of Thrones" song "Jenny of Oldstones" debuted during the closing credits of this season's second episode, following a rendition sung by Podrick Payne earlier in the episode.

Florence, the only artist to be featured in the final season of the hit HBO series, recorded the song after being personally approached by the show’s creators, longtime Florence fans David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Florence’s music, and the Season 2 trailer with her song ‘Seven Devils’ was possibly the most powerful we’ve ever had,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement released after the show. “So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We’re still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing ‘Jenny of Oldstones,’ and we’re in love with the result.”

“When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me,” says Florence. “Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honored to be a part of the final season.”

“Jenny of Oldstones” was written by Ramin Djawadi, Dan Weiss, David Benioff and George R.R. Martin.

Florence + the Machine launch a North American tour in May, including headlining dates at Governors Ball in New York and FORM in Arcosanti, Arizona,

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

May 10                          Mayer, AZ                                                             Arcosanti
May 12                     Santa Barbara, CA                                              Santa Barbara Bowl*
May 13                     Santa Barbara, CA                                              Santa Barbara Bowl*
May 15                       Concord, CA                                                      Concord Pavilion†

May 17                      Las Vegas, NV                                                     T-Mobile Arena†

May 20                        Denver, CO                                                         Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

May 23                         Chicago, IL                       Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 24                        Detroit, MI                                             DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 26                       Toronto, ON                                                        Budweiser Stage

May 28                      Montreal, QC                                                       Centre Bell‡

May 30                       Boston, MA                                                          Xfinity Center‡

June 1                        New York, NY                                                Governors Ball Music Festival

June 3                        Columbia, MD                                                   Merriweather Post Pavilion‡

June 5                           Raleigh, NC                 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek§

June 6                          Atlanta, GA                                                     Ameris Bank Amphitheatre§

June 8                           Orlando, FL                                                     Amway Arena§

June 9                            Miami, FL                                                    AmericanAirlines Arena§

*with Perfume Genius

†with Christine & the Queens

‡with Blood Orange

