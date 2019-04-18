Fleetwood Mac Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac, who cancelled the last few dates of their North American tour earlier this month while singer Steve Nicks recovered from the flu, have announced rescheduled dates for the tour. The group, with touring singer/guitarist Neil Finn and guitarist Mike Campbell in place of Lindsey Buckingham, will finish the tour in the fall after European and Australian dates. The rescheduled dates appear below.

All previously held tickets will be honored on these new rescheduled dates, along with new tickets which will be made available for these shows. Tickets for Quebec City will go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10am local time.

While Nicks was apparently in fine health — and gave some very entertaining speeches — during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two weeks ago, the group postponed concerts in Boston and Philadelphia due to her illness, and on Monday announced the remaining four shows of their U.S. trek would be rescheduled.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” drummer Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.