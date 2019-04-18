×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fleetwood Mac, who cancelled the last few dates of their North American tour earlier this month while singer Steve Nicks recovered from the flu, have announced rescheduled dates for the tour. The group, with touring singer/guitarist Neil Finn and guitarist Mike Campbell in place of Lindsey Buckingham, will finish the tour in the fall after European and Australian dates. The rescheduled dates appear below.

All previously held tickets will be honored on these new rescheduled dates, along with new tickets which will be made available for these shows. Tickets for Quebec City will go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10am local time.

While Nicks was apparently in fine health — and gave some very entertaining speeches — during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two weeks ago, the group postponed concerts in Boston and Philadelphia due to her illness, and on Monday announced the remaining four shows of their U.S. trek would be rescheduled.

Related

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” drummer Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.

Date City Venue
October 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
October 30, 2019 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron
November 1, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 3, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 7, 2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
November 10, 2019 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
November 12, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Fleetwood Mac Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Fleetwood Mac Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Fleetwood Mac, who cancelled the last few dates of their North American tour earlier this month while singer Steve Nicks recovered from the flu, have announced rescheduled dates for the tour. The group, with touring singer/guitarist Neil Finn and guitarist Mike Campbell in place of Lindsey Buckingham, will finish the tour in the fall after [...]

  • Paradigm Names Marty Diamond Head of

    Paradigm Names Marty Diamond Head of Global Music

    Paradigm Talent Agency has named Marty Diamond the Head of Global Music, leading the agency’s representation artists worldwide, the company announced today. His personal client roster includes Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Sigur Rós, Sara Bareilles, Liam Gallagher, Sia, Lorde, Alessia Cara, Bastille, Snow Patrol, Jess Glynne and Vance Joy. Diamond will head Paradigm’s [...]

  • Madonna Madame X

    Madonna Reveals Collaborators, Tracklist, Release Date for 'Madame X' Album

    Madonna has posted a lot of material on social media positioning the concept of her new album, “Madame X,” but until “Medellin,” the first single from the album, dropped today, there was precious little information about the album itself. We knew she’d worked with “Medellin” collaborator Maluma, longtime producers Mirwais and Mike Dean… and that’s [...]

  • Anne del Castillo Named NYC's Commissioner

    Anne del Castillo Named New York City's Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

    The film and TV industries in New York City have a new boss: Anne del Castillo, who has been tapped by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Del Castillo had served as general counsel and chief operating officer of MOME since 2015. She succeeds Julie [...]

  • Warner/Chappell Music Names Ryan Press President

    Warner/Chappell Music Names Ryan Press President of A&R for the U.S.

    Warner/Chappell Music has announced the promotion of Ryan Press to president of A&R, U.S. Press, who joined the publisher in 2009, has worked closely with an array of acclaimed songwriters and producers, including Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, T-Minus, Tayla Parx, Gucci Mane, Mike Elizondo, Aloe Blacc, The-Dream, Priscilla Renea, Lil [...]

  • Madonna

    Single Review: Madonna’s ‘Medellin’

    While a song that begins with a cha-cha count-in and the lyric “I took a pill” sounds like it should be a dancefloor rager, it’s actually the unexpectedly low-key return of Madonna, who today dropped “Medellin,” the first single from her forthcoming album “Madame X.” A collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma — himself a native [...]

  • Beyonce Lemonade HBO

    Beyonce to Release Audio of 'Lemonade' Film Across All Music Streaming Platforms (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beyoncé is offering up some more “Lemonade.” Variety can exclusively reveal that the audio of Beyoncé’s 65-minute “Lemonade” film will drop across all music streaming services on Tuesday, April 23. The drop marks the third anniversary of the film’s debut on HBO. It’s also the first time all of Bey’s catalog is available for streaming. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad