Fleetwood Mac Pull Out of Jazz Fest, Days After Replacing Rolling Stones

Just days after Fleetwood Mac were announced as the replacement headliner at Jazz Fest after the Rolling Stones pulled out due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery, Fleetwood Mac have themselves cancelled their booking at the annual New Orleans festival while singer Stevie Nicks recovers from the flu.

“Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2,” the announcement reads. “Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.”

While Nicks was apparently in fine health — and gave some very entertaining speeches — during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two weeks ago, the group postponed concerts in Boston and Philadelphia due to her illness, and on Monday announced the remaining four shows of their U.S. trek would be rescheduled.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” drummer Mick Fleetwood added. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

