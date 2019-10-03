×
Fleetwood Mac Announce Final Date of World Tour

Variety Staff

After nearly a year, and with more than 80 concerts across eight countries, Fleetwood Mac announced today the final show of their 2018/2019 world tour, taking place on November 16 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour featured the newly minted line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. The latter-named pair replaced singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who left the group amid some acrimony last year, largely because he did not want to undertake a year-long Fleetwood Mac tour. But the group’s long-standing differences re-emerged and Buckingham sued them — the suit was settled out of court — before having emergency open-heart surgery last February, from which he is still recovering.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, October 11th at 10am PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 7th at 10am through Thursday, October 10th at 10pm PT. Tickets ranging in price from $99 to $750 (not including applicable service charges) go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11 at 10am PT at www.axs.com.

“When we started this tour I was quoted as talking about the amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents, and it has proven true every night at every show across the globe on this tour,” said drummer Mick Fleetwood, who cofounded the band in 1967. “Mike and Neil and the overall band chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. It’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.” said Mick Fleetwood.

 

