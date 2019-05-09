×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Female Nashville Execs Speak out at ‘Women Who Rock’ Music Biz Event 

By

Cillea's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nashville
CREDIT: Stock Connection/REX/Shutterstoc

It was only fitting that Heather McBee managed to tie a song by a classic country artist into the theme of the fourth annual “WHO KNEW Women Who Rock” event. McBee, formerly of Sony Music and now vice president of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, served as emcee of the fourth annual event, which featured TedTalk-style speeches from six female executives in the music industry, closing out the Music Biz conference on Wednesday.

“We are here to celebrate women tonight — what we’re going to talk about is who is going to fill their shoes,” McBee said, referencing George Jones’ 1985 hit that questioned who would be capable of carrying on country music’s legacy. McBee applied the title to the group of powerful executives on hand, as the ones who will follow in the footsteps of Nashville’s other female pioneers like veteran exec Mary Martin and CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. “Badass women are going to fill their shoes,” McBee stated.

Related

One of these women is Amy Kurland, founder of the revered Bluebird Café. Kurland shared how the Bluebird started as a lunch restaurant by day that turned into a live music club at night. She was paid a visit by legendary songwriters Don Schlitz and Fred Knobloch one night, who were equipped with a game-changing idea. “They told me that they thought we should start doing songwriter shows in the middle of the room and put the audience on the outside,” Kurland said. The suggestion led to the famous in-the-round style shows that have made the Bluebird a Nashville institution where Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban and more got their start. “The one thing that the Bluebird provides is a place where the musicians are really going to be heard and people care,” she said.

A dominant theme in Toni Wallace’s words was determination. Currently the head of music brand partnerships at United Talent Agency, Wallace began her career in the tech world leading consumer and entertainment solutions at Microsoft. Wallace left her position to follow her passion to the music industry, but realizing that she needed to work her way in from the ground up, she worked for free at six different companies in two years, including Columbia Records, where she eventually ran the label’s entire U.S. branding team. She started with UTA in 2017, building its branding division from scratch while working alongside a team of women from around the world, establishing 250 partnerships with the agency in 2018.

In between the speeches, attendees witnessed the bright talent Nashville has to offer outside of country music with a three-song set from the Shindellas, the trio of Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson and Tamara Chauniece. The pop, jazz and R&B group is produced by accomplished songwriting duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, who acknowledged that they were aiming to fill a void in the music industry with the powerhouse singers. “What we thought personally was missing was the presence of girl bands, but also powerful, bright, beautiful, talented, intelligent black women singing songs together,” Kelly said, introducing the Shindellas for empowering performances of “Chills,” “Happy to See You” and “Reconsider.”

Empowering women has also been an influential part of Neeta Ragoowansi’s journey. Though she’s been involved with several organizations, the accomplished entertainment lawyer cited Women in Music as “the thing that put the fire under me.” Ragoowansi, who’s previously worked as the head of artist label relations at SoundExchange and as legal counsel to the Kennedy Center, has played an important role in Women in Music since joining in 2003, currently serving as the global co-chair of chapter expansion, helping it expand to 19 chapters globally with more than 8,000 members. She also assisted in the launch of Women in Music India. “The community organizer in me pulled out the hammer and the nail and I found an amazing group of women who pulled out their hammers and their nails to help build something that’s really quite special,” she said.

After sharing her journey to head of country music programming at YouTube and Google Play, Rachel Whitney used the final minutes of her speech to address the much-discussed lack of women on country radio, drawing attention to a new study by Jada Watson published through SongData that assesses gender representation in country music since 2000. Whitney called on the industry to “please join me in working towards making at least 30 percent of your real estate dedicated to servicing the work of women and not just women-only spaces.” She also addressed country music’s lack of diversity, but cited viral phenomenon Lil Nas X, Jimmie Allen and newcomer Blanco Brown as groundbreaking acts opening the door for more diversity in the genre.

“The genre has always struggled with inclusion, but we have a chance to get it right with this wave of new talent,” she said. “The internet is blowing the doors off of generations of misconceptions about people who make country music and the people who like it, and I encourage you all to join us.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Nashville

    Female Nashville Execs Speak out at ‘Women Who Rock’ Music Biz Event 

    It was only fitting that Heather McBee managed to tie a song by a classic country artist into the theme of the fourth annual “WHO KNEW Women Who Rock” event. McBee, formerly of Sony Music and now vice president of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, served as emcee of the fourth annual event, which featured [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

    “Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning score will be played by symphony orchestras in New [...]

  • Google Assistant Is Coming to Sonos

    Sonos to Launch Google Assistant Support Next Week, Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

    Sonos finally is bringing the Google Assistant to its smart speakers: The company announced as part of its earnings report Thursday that Assistant support will be rolling out next week. “Through a software upgrade, Sonos One and Beam will support the Google Assistant in the U.S., with more markets to come over the next few [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    BTS Announces New Single 'Lights'

    Surprise releases seem to be more the rule than the exception for major pop acts nowadays, but BTS will be having none of that. The K-pop group has put fans on warning that they have a new single coming in about two months’ time — the Japanese-language “Lights,” which will be matched up with Japanese [...]

  • Andreas Carlsson Reginald Hudlin

    Reginald Hudlin Teams With Andreas Carlsson for 'Beyond the Velvet Rope'

    Reginald Hudlin (pictured at right), who received a Best Picture nomination for “Django Unchained,” will direct the musical “Beyond the Velvet Rope” with songs by hitmaker Andreas Carlsson. Ron Bass, who won an Oscar for the “Rain Man” screenplay, is writing the script with Walter Becker (“Wild Hogs”) and G.L. Lambert. Carlsson will produce with [...]

  • Eurythmics Cofounder David A. Stewart Strikes

    Eurythmics Cofounder David A. Stewart Strikes Catalog Deal With Hipgnosis

    The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its Investment Adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced today that the company has acquired a music catalog from Grammy-winning songwriter-producer and Eurythmics cofounder David A. Stewart. The catalog includes such global hits as “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Would I Lie To You” and “There Must [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Woodstock 50 Gets Temporary Gag Order Placed on Former Investors; Hearing Set for Monday

    UPDATED: Woodstock 50 got part of what they were looking for from the New York Supreme Court Thursday, as a preliminary injunction was issued restraining their former investors, Dentsu, from “all communications” involving the festival until a hearing the court has set for Monday afternoon. “We are grateful for the judge’s order, which prevents Dentsu [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad