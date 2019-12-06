×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women Who Man the Boards: Five Engineers Powering Today’s Hitmakers Sessions

By

Charlie's Most Recent Stories

View All
MODEL RELEASED Mixer, assistant at computer in the recording room, music studios, Lower Saxony, GermanyVARIOUS
CREDIT: Helmut Meyer Zur Capellen/imageB

Women behind the boards at recording studios is hardly a new phenomenon. Susan Rogers famously engineered some of Prince’s most beloved albums in the 1980s; Linda Perry first made a name for herself as a producer at the turn of the millennium; there wasn’t a console Imogen Heap didn’t command; and, last year, Emily Lazar became the first woman to win a Grammy for mastering engineering.

While the world of audio engineering still tilts disproportionally towards men (only 2% of working music producers are female), lately more women with more diversity are injecting fresh blood into a niche profession that is only growing in importance along with the constant need for content. Here are five leadings ladies manning the boards.

Yang Tan

Yang Tan

Yang Tan, or “Young Tan” as she is sometimes called by her co-workers at Paramount Studio in Hollywood, has a unique background as a specialist in recording orchestral arrangements (she worked with the Chinese National Orchestra back in her native China), but the now Los Angeles-based engineer has become a favorite of urban artists lately. Tan has worked with such names as YG, Wale, Kanye West and J. Cole over the past few years, and the 28-year-old has recently moved into K-pop. “I just finished mixing an album for a K-pop artist Jackson Wang from Got 7,” she tells Variety (Tan is a mixer as well as a vocal engineer). Tan says she likes to work fast, which artists often appreciate in the studio. “I love to do vocal producing and I will constantly be editing their vocals in real time as they record,” she says. “What I usually like to do is make the demos as good as possible that night [of the recording].”

Ann Mincieli

Ann Minceli

Best known as the co-founder of Jungle City studios in New York, where everyone from Justin Timberlake to Depeche Mode has laid down track, Ann Mincieli is herself a gifted recording guru. She has won multiple Grammy Awards for her work with Alicia Keys, with who, she has a longtime studio relationship that continues to this day. Says Mincieli: “The best thing about [being an engineer] is being able to trade gear in for even older gear to paint the sonic picture for each song.”

Maria Elisa Ayerbe

Maria Elisa

Miami-based Maria Elisa Ayerbe may be new to the proverbial “scene,” but she has been perfecting her craft both in the U.S. and abroad for over a decade. The Colombian born audio professional honed her engineering skills near Nashville, where she procured a master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University, then the 35-year-old went on to work with Julio Reyes Copello at his Art House studio in Miami. There, she did everything from comp vocals for Laura Pausini, to record Latin giants like Juanes. Ayerbe was recently honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of four “Leading Ladies of Entertainment.”

Kesha Lee

Kesha Lee
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterst

A credit on a No. 1 hit can change a career. Just ask Kesha Lee whose work capturing vocals on Migos and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Bad and Boujee” launched her bookings into overdrive. The Atlanta Institute of Music and Media alumni counts Childish Gambino and Gucci Mane among the artists she’s worked with. In 2018, she landed on Forbes Magazine’s ’30 Under 30’ list and was awarded the top engineer award Spotify’s Secret Genius event.

Simone Torres

Simone Torres
CREDIT: Fred Morris

The Grammy-nominated engineer and vocal producer, who has worked on records for Cardi B and Camila Cabello, has a stellar reputation and was most recently credited on Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Normani’s “Bad To You” from the Grande-produced “Charlie’s Angels” soundtrack (she worked on Normani’s vocals on the track). “The engineer’s job is to help bridge the gap between the technical side and the creative side,” the Atlanta-based 26-year-old tells Variety. The Berklee college of music graduate is known for her deft touch when it comes to working on vocal production directly with artists. “The trust between a vocalist and their vocal producer is of the utmost importance,” she adds.

More Music

  • MODEL RELEASED Mixer, assistant at computer

    Women Who Man the Boards: Five Engineers Powering Today's Hitmakers Sessions

    Women behind the boards at recording studios is hardly a new phenomenon. Susan Rogers famously engineered some of Prince’s most beloved albums in the 1980s; Linda Perry first made a name for herself as a producer at the turn of the millennium; there wasn’t a console Imogen Heap didn’t command; and, last year, Emily Lazar [...]

  • The Two Popes Netflix

    'Two Popes' Walk Into Abbey Road Recording Studio (No Joke)

    The soundtrack to Netflix’s “The Two Popes” is the tonally diverse product of Grammy Award-winning musician Bryce Dessner who was tasked by director Fernando Meirelles to score the film, generating large-scale cinematic energy to unseen, intimate moments between religious figures.  Scheduled for release on Friday, Dec. 20, “The Two Popes” explores the friendship between Pope [...]

  • And released by the Chicago Police

    R. Kelly Faces Charge of Bribery for Obtaining Fake ID to Wed Underage Aaliyah

    Among the many numbers that R. Kelly is finding do matter: the growing number of charges pending against him. One more significant one has been added: a charge that the singer bribed a public employee to obtain a fake ID for his then-15-year-old bride, Aaliyah, in 1994. Her marriage to Kelly, who was 27 at [...]

  • Julia MichaelsJulia Michaels in concert, O2

    Julia Michaels on Working With Selena Gomez: 'You Had a S---ty Ex-Boyfriend Too?'

    Julia Michaels could brag about being the voice behind several No.1 hits like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and, most recently, Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.” But she won’t — the singer and hit songwriter is too humble. Michaels — who will receive the Citi Voice of Impact Award at Variety’s Hitmakers event on Saturday [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Sides With Irving Azoff Against Radio Stations

    The Department of Justice is taking sides in another hot-button antitrust battle, this time siding with Irving Azoff’s upstart music licensing firm against a group representing 10,000 radio stations. The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a brief on Thursday arguing that the Radio Music License Committee may have engaged in illegal price-fixing when it refused to [...]

  • Dua Lipa

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa Among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performers

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” dick clark productions and ABC announced today. The broadcast will also feature Ciara as West Coast host, who said, [...]

  • Taylor Swift "Christmas Tree Farm"

    Taylor Swift's 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video Is a VHS Wonderland

    Taylor Swift may have set a “Farm”-to-market land speed record with the release of “Christmas Tree Farm” Thursday night, just four days after the tune was written, and with much less time than that since it was lushly orchestrated for maximum holiday glee. The biggest revelation of the accompanying video — at least for anyone [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad