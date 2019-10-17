×
Fader Label Signs Two New Acts, Boosts Staff

Jem Aswad

Fader Label Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fader Label

The Fader Label, home to Clairo, Matt and Kim and others, announced two new signings today along with three new hires on its staff. Charlie Burg and Zachary Knowles have joined the label’s talent roster, while Carson Oberg has come aboard as general manager, Yasmine Panah as project manager and Josh Hymowitz as label coordinator. They join co-founders Jon Cohen and Rob Stone (who also founded the Fader magazine and Cornerstone agency) and PR director Katie Cummings.

Like Clairo, both artists are young: Burg is an R&B-leaning singer-songwriter who attended Syracuse University’s music-business program and is touring this fall with Mom + Pop artist Ashe. Knowles is a 20-year-old Texas A&M junior who released his first music just last year.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the music business,” Cohen says. “The young artists of today aren’t manufactured in the studio. They are great songwriters, play multiple instruments, know their way around the studio, and can perform well live at such mind-blowing young ages. Charlie Burg is an incredible talent who we have had the pleasure of getting to know and watch his growth. Zachary Knowles is an amazing voice and songwriter who has such a natural talent for creating beautiful melodies. We are thrilled to have both join the Fader Label family and cannot wait to present both artists to the rest of the world these coming years.”

Of the new hires, Cohen said, “For over 20 years, The Fader and Cornerstone have always been at the center of giving artists a platform to tell their stories and elevate their creativity. Fader Label enables us to go deeper and become a bigger part of the artist development process.

Carson has been a tremendous addition to our team. He understands all aspects of helping our artists execute their vision with great respect for what we have built with the overall company.”

Panah was previously with Julian Casablanca’s Cult Records and Billboard, while Hymowitz joins from Universal Music and SiriusXM.

Oberg, who previously worked as manager and as a booker for Moogfest, said, “The label continues to grow and invest in new artists, so we’ve expanded our infrastructure. With Jon’s history and my background in artist management, we understand what it means to truly partner with artists and put their interests at the forefront of everything we do.”

