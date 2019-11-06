The Fader Fires Content Head Eric Sundermann Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Eric Sundermann, head of content for The Fader, was fired by the company after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that initially emerged on Twitter.

A rep for the company confirmed Sundermann’s departure to Variety, but denied a report in Billboard stating that publisher Andy Cohn was also under investigation for “enabling Eric and looking the other way.”

“Andy is not under investigation,” the rep told Variety Wednesday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said: “Eric Sundermann’s employment with The Fader was terminated [Monday] following a prompt internal investigation into allegations that senior executives were made aware of over the weekend.” The news was first reported by Pitchfork.

Sundermann was hired by The Fader in December 2018 as its first head of content after an internal reorganization that saw several previous staffers departing. He was previously at Vice’s music site Noisey for five years, where he had been editor in chief since November 2015. Prior to Noisey, he had worked as a freelance writer or an assistant or intern at The Village Voice, New York magazine, Complex, The Onion, Spin and Rolling Stone.

Founded in 1999, The Fader is an outlet of Cornerstone Agency, which was founded by former Arista Records executive Rob Stone in 1996; co-CEO Jon Cohen came aboard the following year. The pair are founding publishers of the magazine, which since its inception has specialized in up-and-coming hip-hop and alternative artists, travel and fashion.