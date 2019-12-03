Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level, a New Culture Publication

×
Jermaine Hall, who has held executive editorial posts at Vibe, XXL, BET and King, today announced a new culture and lifestyle publication called LEVEL, aimed at “Black and Brown men 30 and up.”

“The goal is to make Level a home for the mature Black and Brown man, a place where we can talk about things we might – or might not – talk about with our friends,” Hall says. “It’s a huge undertaking that I’m not taking lightly.”

The publication is a partnership with Medium and represents the platform’s seventh launch of the year. LEVEL’s subject matter ranges from hip-hop to health, from parenting to celebrity profiles and guest columns. Its mission statement reads in part, “For us, it’s deeper than than lifestyle. It’s about connecting with you and making a commitment to improve your life through conversation. Twenty to 30 was blur, right? You’re now dealing with fatherhood, sex, money, career, perhaps marriage. Critical aspects of life are being redefined—sexuality, masculinity, gender—and it all requires discussion. LEVEL will dig deep and push you to have healthy, uncomfortable, hilarious, stern, and somber conversations—all to help you on the journey to becoming your own best man.”

The masthead also includes Aliya King (formerly of BET and Ebony), Jada Gomez (ex-Bustle), Peter Rubin (ex-Wired) along with contributing editor Hanif Abdurraqib.

 

 

