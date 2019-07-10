×

‘Queen & Slim’ First Look, Motown Panel With Valerie Jarrett Highlight Essence Festival Events

By

Janee's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queen and Slim
CREDIT: Jonathan Bachman

Universal Pictures hosted an exclusive preview event at Essence Festival Saturday to screen the first twelve minutes of “Queen & Slim,” the hotly anticipated film written by Lena Waithe and directed  by Melina Matsoukas, known for her visionary work with Beyoncé (“Lemonade,” “Formation”) and “Insecure.”

Held at the historic Gallier Hall in New Orleans, the choice attendees were greeted outside the event by a model of the white Honda featured in the film, with giant bouquets overflowing from its hood, windows and trunk, providing a perfect backdrop for Matsoukas to pose with friends as guests were treated to specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while feasting their eyes on giant portraits  of the props and set from the film, all similarly flanked by enormous floral arrangements.

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Slim, depicted in the opening scene as naïve and imbued with spirituality in contrast to Queen, remarkably played by Jodie Turner-Smith, who’ll make her feature film debut in the project as a criminal defense lawyer on the run with her date after the pair have a treacherous traffic stop turn deadly — for the cop. Where Slim is hesitant, Queen is direct and the unlikely couple’s first encounter drew audible reactions, including laughter, gasps and applause from the audience, which included actress Yara Shahidi, fashion icon Dapper Dan and actor Kendrick Sampson.

Related

During a post-screening discussion with Waithe (pictured above at left) and moderator Melody Ehsani (center), Matsoukas (right) revealed she was drawn to “Queen & Slim” for a number of reasons.

“For me it was about black love,” Matsoukas told the audience. “I’m about unity and bringing folks together and showing all our different voices in front of the camera and behind it… In all of my work I try to challenge the status quo. I try to change things and I try to make things that are going to create a conversation and be  political and be a form of protest art and also entertain. I feel like if we enjoy going to this experience and watching it then it will affect the most people that we can . So when I read the script this was the best choice and a combination of all of those things and I knew I had to tell it.”

Waithe spoke about the origins of the film, “the nugget” of which she revealed came from an original idea by James Frey (“A Million Little Pieces,” “Katerina”), saying she felt it was her destiny to tell the tale.

“I’m a person that yeah I love “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Thelma & Louise” but I am also a person that really loves “Set It Off,” Waithe told Ehsani during the panel discussion. “I’m also a person who really appreciated films like that where our backs are against the wall and it’s like ‘What are we going to do to survive?  Because I believe black people don’t really live, we survive.”

Queen & Slim arrives in theaters on Nov. 27.

Elsewhere at ESSENCE Festival, Motown Records gathered a group of female business leaders in New Orleans over Fourth of July weekend for a VIP brunch and panel discussion titled “Leading Ladies: A conversation about finding your voice.” Held during the annual ESSENCE Festival, the fireside chat was moderated by Nilka Thomas, VP of talent and inclusion for Lyft, and featured Motown president and Capitol Music Group (CMG) executive vice president Ethiopia Habtemariam; Valerie Jarrett, a member of the Lyft Board of Directors and former senior advisor to Barack Obama; and Amber Grimes, senior VP of CMG.

Nilka Thomas, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Valerie Jarrett, Amber Grimes
CREDIT: Motown Records

From left: Nilka Thomas, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Valerie Jarrett, Amber Grimes

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • The Farewell Movie

    Meet Zhao Shuzhen, the Breakout Star of ‘The Farewell’

    One of the biggest breakthrough performances of the year comes in an unexpected package; the Sundance Film Festival favorite “The Farewell” introduces audiences to 75-year-old Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen in her dazzling American film debut. “I’m so lucky,” Shuzhen says via translator in an interview with Variety. It’s a word she uses frequently, and precisely [...]

  • Trespassers Review

    Film Review: 'Trespassers'

    A weekend getaway goes sour even before the corpses start accruing in “Trespassers,” a good-looking indie thriller that’s diverting, but could have used another script draft or two. Depicting two quarrelsome if hard-bodied couples who find themselves in deep peril at a rented desert home, Orson Oblowitz’s film has a leisurely enough buildup that room [...]

  • Chance The Rapper (C) poses on

    Chance the Rapper Says He Joined 'The Lion King' Cast as a 'Nostalgia Consultant'

    Chance The Rapper revealed he’s a Lion King expert on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere, describing his early role in the live-action film as a “nostalgia consultant.” “Donald Glover called me. I was not in that movie. Donald and Jon Favreau, the director, are really close, obviously from the film and he [...]

  • Donald Glover'The Lion King' film premiere,

    Donald Glover on Working With Beyoncé in 'Lion King,' Playing Simba

    Donald Glover, who stars as Simba alongside Beyoncé‘s Nala in the live action remake of “The Lion King” knows that working with Queen Bey is an unparalleled experience. The pair collaborated on the movie’s classic tune “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” “Yeah, that was a big deal,” Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, told [...]

  • Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Shows Staying Power Over Newcomers

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will swing to the top of domestic box office charts again this weekend and easily retain its crown over two newcomers, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s comedy “Stuber.” If Tom Holland’s superhero adventure holds like other Marvel standalones such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Captain Marvel” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” [...]

  • Bethany Hamilton Unstoppable

    Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Shows Her 'Real' Self in New Documentary

    Since first making headlines in 2003 for surviving a shark attack when she was 13 years old, Bethany Hamilton has become one of the most recognizable surfers in the world. In 2011, Hamilton’s story received the Hollywood treatment with the movie “Soul Surfer,” based on her autobiography. But the new documentary “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad