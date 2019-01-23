Erykah Badu Gets in Twitter Fight With ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Executive Producer

Three days after making a widely criticized statement that she was “praying for” R. Kelly, Erykah Badu got into a Twitter spat with Dream Hampton, executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Lifetime docuseries that has rallied public outcry against the singer over longstanding sexual-misconduct accusations against him.

It all began when a user named “Mari Posa” posted that Badu had previously worked with Kelly and had been approached to take part in the documentary, but declined.

That’s not true. I’ve never worked with him, don’t know him personally , and was never asked to be a part of the documentary. https://t.co/nRajs33Hjy — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 22, 2019

“That’s not true,” she responded. “I’ve never worked with him, don’t know him personally, and was never asked to be a part of the documentary.”

Hampton later weighed in, saying that Badu had been approached by producer T. Farris to explain her 2015 comments that Kelly had “done more for black people than anyone.” Badu repeated her denial and demanded that Hampton produce proof or apologize.

No ma’am. I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary.@dreamhampton You know that’s not true. I wasn’t a necessary component. You had all the right people, the ones close to the situation…But for now, produce this “producer’s” request or… APOLOGIZE. It’s simple. https://t.co/cgBcpPePMI — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 23, 2019

“Apologize? Are you kidding,” Hampton replied. “Again, you PUBLICLY said he did more for black people than anyone? If you want to apologize for that, fine, apology accepted, on behalf of Harriet and the whole crew. What you meant by calling him your brother from the stage, I’ll never know.”

Other users connected to the situation weighed in, including Jennie Boddy, publicist for Badu’s label Motown, but those comments seem to have been deleted.