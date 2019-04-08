Epic Records Names Michelle Belcher, John Kirkpatrick to Senior Roles

Epic Records has named Michelle Belcher VP of the newly launched Epic Film & TV department, and John Kirkpatrick as SVP of Brand Marketing. Both will be based out of Los Angeles.

Belcher will be tasked with curating high-profile soundtracks as well as establishing licensing opportunities for artists across the Epic roster. She arrives from the Sony Sync Shop, where she’s worked for the past five years. Previously, Belcher held positions at Primary Wave Music, BMG Music Publishing, Arista Records and Columbia Records. She also served as music supervisor for 2009’s “District 9” and 2011’s “The Resident.”

Kirkpatrick will connect label artists with brands for collaborations across fashion, lifestyle, tech and home, among other sectors. He joins from location-based experience company The VOID, where he was CMO, a position he also held at invite-only membership community PTTOW!! His resume includes stints at Hard Rock International, Hot Topic, Paramount Pictures and Elektra Records.

Said Epic Records President Sylvia Rhone: “John is a true marketing visionary. He has been responsible for countless game-changing partnerships that not only amplify the influence of talent, but also set the pace for culture. He will be a cornerstone of Epic Records’ continued cultural expansion and no doubt accelerate our efforts as a lifestyle leader. It’s an honor to welcome him.”

Of Belcher, Rhone added: “Michelle brings invaluable experience and incredible vision to Epic Film & TV. She’s the perfect leader for this new initiative, and she’s going to be a driving force in regards to our film and television efforts. It’s very exciting to work with her.”