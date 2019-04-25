eOne Names Bill Wilson Senior VP

Entertainment One (“eOne”) has tapped Bill Wilson as Senior Vice President Digital Operations and Innovation, Music, the company announced today. Wilson will oversee all aspects of digital strategy across the company’s music business, including label service, talent management, music publishing and live entertainment, according to the announcement. Wilson will be based in New York City and will report to Sean Stevenson, eOne’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Music.

Stevenson says, “We are excited to have Bill on the team. He is a leader in the digital space, his knowledge of metadata and all things digital ingestion and delivery is unmatched. This move will allow us to take our whole operation to the next level.”

Wilson says, “Independent music and technology have both been part of my personal and professional DNA since I was a teenager. I’m thrilled to be joining eOne and putting that passion and experience to work for our artists and distributed labels.”

Wilson has held a wide variety of roles over the course of his career, most recently working as a consultant and as a cofounder of indie.ninja, a platform that connects labels, managers, and artists to creative freelancers. From 2009 until last year, Wilson worked for NARM (now the Music Business Association: “Music Biz”) as Vice President, Digital Strategy and Business Development to handle all things digital for the industry trade association. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Relativity Records, Caroline Distribution, and Earache Records, ultimately serving as an A&R Consultant for MCA Records in the mid-1990s. From 1989 to 2007, Wilson co-founded and operated the indie Blackout! Records.