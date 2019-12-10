Entertainment One Teams With Latin Music Management Company Entotal

Entertainment One (eOne) has partnered with Entotal Agency, an artist management company co-founded Tom Muzquiz and Jorge Sánchez, with Diego Abaroa. With a roster that includes Fanny Lu, Raquel Sofia, Lupita Infante and Martina La Peligrosa, Entotal specializes in Latin markets and also offers marketing, promotion, social media and public relations services.

eOne’s Latin bonafides include Latin trap artist Bryant Myers and DJ Kass, among others. Other management concerns within eOne represent a bevy of artists include Lights, Arkells and Tegan & Sara. Additional eOne properties include film company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; as well as labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang.

Said Chris Taylor, eOne’s global president: “We are so excited to welcome Tom, Jorge, Diego and the Entotal team to eOne. Entotal’s management and marketing expertise and top tier roster will solidify eOne’s growing presence in the Latin market and beyond.”

“Entotal is humbled and thrilled to partner with Chris Taylor and the Entertainment One team,” added Sánchez. “We look forward to bringing our Latin expertise and music industry talent to a monumental company like eOne.”

Entotal operates offices in Los Angeles, where Muzquiz, a former PR executive at Columbia Records, is based, and Miami, where Sánchez and Abaroa are headquartered.